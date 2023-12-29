Funeral Fundraiser Scams and Other Street Scams You Need to Watch Out For

Pekic / Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warned of a “despicable” scam targeting grieving families.

According to the FTC, imposters pretending to be from a funeral home are threatening families that funerals will be canceled if they don’t give them more money. The FTC says this is how you can spot and avoid the scam:

Don’t act immediately: Honest businesses will give you time to make a decision. If you feel pressured to pay or give out personal information, it’s likely a scam.

Call the funeral home: Use a phone number you know is real, not what the scammer sent you. The FTC says you can look it up on the General Price List you got from the funeral home.

Be aware of how scammers want you to pay: Scammers want quick payments that are difficult to track and get your money back. Never pay with a wire transfer, cryptocurrency or a gift card and never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

This isn’t the only funeral scam you need to watch out for.

In a video, YouTuber Videobob Moseley outlined a common scam wherein a well-dressed individual or a family stands out on the street corner with signs and attempts to collect money for their sick child’s treatment or funeral from passersby. In his video, Moseley said one way he can spot this scam is by saying he’s a wealthy donor and wants to make a video of them to get the word out.

“Someone who really needed the money to help their child in a time of need would jump all over that. They would accept your offer,” Moseley said in the video. “But I get the feeling that they’ll run away.”

In most cases, the child or person they are claiming to collect money for to pay for a funeral doesn’t exist, Moseley said, and these scammers steal thousands of dollars from good-hearted people.

If you were a target or victim of a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

