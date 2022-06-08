U.S. markets closed

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.85%| Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths to boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market, operating under the global health care supplies market. The latest report on the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 27.82 million, at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios. 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

The new products and service launches are notably driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth, although factors such as increasing costs of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Segmentation

  • Service

  • Geography

The at-need segment's market share of funeral homes and funeral services will expand significantly. The increased frequency of unexpected deaths, mostly due to accidents, is driving this industry. The contribution of all segments to the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market size is accurately predicted in this analysis.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths as one of the prime reasons driving the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Funeral Homes And Funeral Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 27.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.23

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 29%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 At-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Exhibit 20: Pre-need - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carriage Services Inc.

  • 10.4 Co-operative Group Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dignity Plc

  • 10.6 Funeral Partners Ltd.

  • 10.7 InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

  • 10.8 Matthews International Corp.

  • 10.9 Nirvana Asia Ltd.

  • 10.10 Park Lawn Corp.

  • 10.11 Service Corp. International

  • 10.12 Wimberly Funeral Home

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

