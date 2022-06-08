Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.85%| Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market, operating under the global health care supplies market. The latest report on the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 27.82 million, at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are among some of the major market participants.

The new products and service launches are notably driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth, although factors such as increasing costs of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Segmentation

Service

Geography

The at-need segment's market share of funeral homes and funeral services will expand significantly. The increased frequency of unexpected deaths, mostly due to accidents, is driving this industry. The contribution of all segments to the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market size is accurately predicted in this analysis.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths as one of the prime reasons driving the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

Funeral Homes And Funeral Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

