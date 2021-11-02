U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.32
    +17.65 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,065.62
    +151.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,621.01
    +25.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.63
    -2.49 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.30
    -0.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,730.80
    +2,546.68 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.32
    +58.16 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.56
    -14.06 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Fungible Expands Global Sales Channel with India-Based Partner Savex Technologies

·3 min read

Savex Technologies to Distribute Fungible DPU-Powered Solutions in India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible Inc., a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced its latest channel ecosystem partner Savex Technologies, one of India's largest Information and Communication Technology Distributors. Fungible is increasing its investment in India by building out its sales organization and further developing its design center in Bangalore.

The strategic collaboration agreement further expands the Fungible business and market footprint in India. Designed to drive deeper levels of reseller engagement across the region, the larger distribution network aims to provide better partner access to Fungible solutions.

"We are pleased to collaborate with a leading technology solutions provider such as Fungible and showcase their solutions and services to our reseller base," said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies. "This strategic partnership will enable us to further deliver Fungible technologies into the channel, ultimately supporting our mutual customers and helping to ensure success in this fast-growing market."

The Fungible Storage Cluster (FSC) is a workload-centric NVMe/TCP solution that delivers on five key customer requirements, efficiency at scale, consistent performance, cloud-like agility, data protection, and simplified management. The FSC solution consists of two critical components, the FS1600 storage nodes and the Fungible Composer software. The Composer software abstracts the complexities of provisioning and allocating resources to a volume based on workload demands using plug-ins and APIs. The storage nodes are pools of resources that process required data services and deliver capacity and performance.

Advancing the Fungible vision of each workload becoming its own infrastructure composer, the Fungible Storage Initiator (SI) PCIe cards off-load data services off CPU, allow for greater configuration flexibility, and drive greater security and efficiency. Deployment of SI cards requires no changes to the OS or BIOS. The combined solution of the Composer software, FSC, and SI cards offers a fundamentally more effective way to deliver workload-centric storage.

"Savex is a critical part of our expansion strategy supporting Fungible's reseller partners to deliver Fungible products to customers," said Paul Barr, Director of Global Channels at Fungible. "We're excited about our partnership with Savex. India is often at the forefront in the adoption of promising new technologies and based on the fast-growing demand we see for our DPU-based products, Savex will be critical in enabling local partners."

About The Fungible Channel Partner Program
Interested in becoming a Fungible partner and delivering Fungible's DPU-based technology and solutions to the market? Send an email to sales@fungible.com for more information.

About Savex
Established in 1986 and continuously evolving since then, Savex is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has 39 sales offices, and 42 stock locations, a sales force of over 400 and 7000+ partners in 700 cities. For more information, please visit www.savex.in

About Fungible Inc.
Silicon Valley-based Fungible is revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers. Visit Fungible to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Fungible, Fungible Data Processing Unit, Fungible DPU, Fungible Data Center and TrueFabric are registered trademarks of Fungible Inc. All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

press@fungible.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fungible-expands-global-sales-channel-with-india-based-partner-savex-technologies-301414303.html

SOURCE Fungible

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

    Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported lat

  • Tesla Shares Slide as Musk Tweets on Lack of Hertz Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after billionaire Elon Musk cast doubt on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles for its rental-car fleet and downplayed the deal’s potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Res

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Why Shares of Coinbase and Silvergate Capital Are Up Today

    Meanwhile, shares of the cryptocurrency mining company Bit Digital are way down today, although volatile overall.

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Fans Might Sit on Their Hands

    After warning about the short-term negative impacts on the business, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) hit the revenue estimate, along with a slight miss on the earnings. This article will look at the current ownership structure, as it might help the investors understand the stock's long-term prospects.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.