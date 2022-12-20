U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Fungicides Market to Hit USD 25.81 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 4.93%

·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in fungicides market are Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland), Corteva, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Sumitomo Chemicals (Tokyo, Japan), UPL Ltd. (Mumbai, India), Nufarm (Melbourne, Australia), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Ashdod City, Israel), Isagro SpA (Milan, Italy) & more.

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fungicides market size was USD 17.71 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.43 billion in 2021 to USD 25.81 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period (2021-2028). This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Fungicides Market, 2021-2028.” According to our analysts, the rising resistance to fungicide products has driven the necessity to present novel products that are likely to augment the implementation of fungicidal crop safety products.

Report Coverage

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data utilized to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fungicides-market-103267

List of Key Players Covered in the Fungicides Market Report

  • Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

  • Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Corteva, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)

  • FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Sumitomo Chemicals (Tokyo, Japan)

  • UPL Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

  • Nufarm (Melbourne, Australia)

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Ashdod City, Israel)

  • Isagro SpA (Milan, Italy)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

4.93  %

2028 Value Projection

USD 25.81 Billion

Base Year

2020

Fungicides Market Size in 2020

USD 17.71 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments Covered

By Type, By Crop Type , By Application Method

Fungicides Market Growth Drivers

Introduction of Novel Products Will Fuel Adoption of Fungicides

Growing Resistance to Active Ingredients May Hamper Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fungicides-market-103267

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into chemical & biological. Chemical segment to emerge as a dominant segment owing to their high usage in developing nations.

On the basis of crop type, the global market is segregated into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, & others

In terms of application method, the market is divided into foliar treatment, chemigation, seed treatments, & others

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & Middle East and Africa.

Drivers & Restraints

Outbreak of Numerous Sickness Conditions to Elevate Demand for Products

Climate change is a prime factor of worry for agricultural production across the globe. A modification in the climatic aspects has a substantial influence on crop production and the crops are vulnerable to ailments and pests. This, in turn, impacts crop health and triggers abnormalities in farming methods.  Consequently, this is anticipated to bolster the fungicides market growth during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fungicides-market-103267

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Growth due to Expanding Agricultural Sector

Asia Pacific presently holds the largest fungicides market share and is projected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The rising agriculture industry, surging rice cultivation, and the increasing post-harvest damages are the primary aspects fueling the market in this region.

The U.S. is the major market in the North American region and is fueled by the growing launch of fungicides products and increasing struggle against active ingredients.

The European market will display significant demand in terms of the climatic fluctuations that are resulting in the commencement of several diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching New Products & Acquiring Other Companies to Surge Sales

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading fungicide companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to boost brand value among users. Another effective strategy is intermittently launching innovative products with a comprehensive study of the market and its target audience.

The market comprises many companies that are regularly involved in research and development happenings to present groundbreaking fungicides. A few of them are also measuring the collaborations and procurement strategies to reinforce their position in the market.

Industry Development

  • February 2020: BASF unveiled, Revysol, which is its novel fungicide, in the Irish market. This product can be utilized on wheat as well as on barley and has commanding edition to disease transformations

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fungicides-market-103267

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • COVID Impact Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Global Fungicides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Chemical

          • Triazoles

          • Dithiocarbamates

          • Strobilurins

          • Inorganics

          • Chloronitriles

          • Others

        • Biological

      • By Crop Type

        • Cereals

        • Oilseeds & pulses

        • Fruits & vegetables

        • Others

      • By Application Method

        • Foliar Treatment

        • Chemigation

        • Seed treatment

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Fungicides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Chemical

          • Triazoles

          • Dithiocarbamates

          • Strobilurins

          • Inorganics

          • Chloronitriles

          • Others

        • Biological

      • By Crop Type

        • Cereals

        • Oilseeds & pulses

        • Fruits & vegetables

        • Others

      • By Application Method

        • Foliar spray

        • Chemigation

        • Seed treatment

        • Others

      • By Country

        • U.S

          • By Type

            • Chemical

              • Triazoles

              • Dithiocarbamates

              • Strobilurins

              • Inorganics

              • Chloronitriles

              • Others

            • Biological

TOC Continued…!  

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fungicides-market-103267

Read Related Insights:

Rodenticides Market Size to Reach USD 2.66 Billion by 2027; Rising Contamination of Food Items to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pest Control Market to Reach 19.73 Billion by 2027 | Pest Control Industry Share, Demand, Outlook, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Worth USD 81.74 Billion by 2028 | Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


