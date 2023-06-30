Funkwerk AG (FRA:FEW) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 6.3% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Funkwerk AG (FRA:FEW) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Funkwerk investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Funkwerk stock has a trailing yield of around 6.3% on the current share price of €23.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Funkwerk's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Funkwerk can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Funkwerk is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The company paid out 108% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Funkwerk does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Funkwerk paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Funkwerk to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Funkwerk's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last five years, Funkwerk has lifted its dividend by approximately 43% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Is Funkwerk worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

While it's tempting to invest in Funkwerk for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Funkwerk that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

