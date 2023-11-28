Is Funkwerk AG's (FRA:FEW) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Funkwerk's (FRA:FEW) stock is up by 3.5% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Funkwerk's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Funkwerk is:

20% = €18m ÷ €87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Funkwerk's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Funkwerk's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Funkwerk was able to see an impressive net income growth of 24% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Funkwerk's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 31% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Funkwerk fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Funkwerk Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Funkwerk's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 18%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Funkwerk is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Funkwerk's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Funkwerk by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

