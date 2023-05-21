Funkwerk (FRA:FEW) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Funkwerk (FRA:FEW) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Funkwerk is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = €29m ÷ (€144m - €18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Funkwerk has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Funkwerk's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Funkwerk. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 146%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Funkwerk thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Funkwerk can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 120% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Funkwerk and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

