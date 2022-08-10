U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

Funnel Hacking Live Opens Registration for 2022 Conference, Tops 17K+ Attendees

ClickFunnels
·3 min read

ClickFunnels is hosting their annual Funnel Hacking Live event Sept. 21-24 in Orlando, sharing secrets from the top 1% of wealthy entrepreneurs for skyrocketing income, even in a turbulent economy.

Russell Brunson

Russell Brunsons' exclusive mastermind, Inner Circle For Life, recognizes Damon Burton as member of the month.
Russell Brunsons' exclusive mastermind, Inner Circle For Life, recognizes Damon Burton as member of the month.

Eagle, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2015, Funnel Hacking Live has been bringing together the nation's top entrepreneurs, including luminaries such as Tony Robbins and Garrett White, to help small business owners level up their marketing. They have opened signups for Funnel Hacking Live 2022, with plans to exceed 17,000 attendees to date at their annual events.

The conference, which has been described as the "rock concert of marketing events," will take place September 21-24 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida. It will help entrepreneurs learn how to leverage ClickFunnels to grow their online businesses against a challenging economic landscape, with actionable tips on funnel hacking, funnel building, traffic generation, copywriting, and more.

"Times are changing, and customer reach is half what it used to be," said Russell Brunson, founder and CEO of ClickFunnels.com, which hosts the Funnel Hacking Live event. "What worked yesterday won't work today. We have curated techniques and strategies from the top 1% of wealthy entrepreneurs that are working in today's environment, and we will share these secrets with our attendees."

Brunson will be speaking at the event, drawing on his experience at ClickFunnels.com, which is one of the world's fastest-growing, non-venture-backed software enterprises.  He will be joined by dozens of other influential speakers, including:

  • Dan Kennedy—multi-millionaire-dollar entrepreneur, legendary marketing consultant and copywriter, and author of the popular "No B.S." series

  • Tom and Lisa Bilyeu—Dynamic duo and co-founders of Impact Theory and Quest Nutrition, which sold for $1 Billion!

  • Jordan Burroughs—Olympic gold medalist and 6 time world champion

  • Josh Forti—This passionate marketer has helped his clients generate over 6,000,000 followers, 100,000 new leads, and millions in sales by leveraging 'The Master Story'

  • Stephanie Dove Blake—dubbed the "Agency Queen," a homeschooling mom who launched a multi-million dollar agency known as Social Sparrow and is a sought-after expert on Facebook ads, funnel-building, and bots

  • Dave Lindenbaum—master of creating kits and experiences within a product, Lindenbaum makes millions selling kombucha kits using a hack he calls the "Redemption Funnel"

  • Preston and Lauren Anderson—creators of Lolly's Home Kitchen, which has turned cookies and info-products into a million-dollar business

ClickFunnels will also be awarding the prestigious "Two Comma Award" at the event. The award, which has been called the "Oscars of Entrepreneurship," honors those who have used ClickFunnels software to scale their businesses to the 7-figure mark. The presentation of the award, which is named for the two commas in 7-figure earnings, is a Funnel Hacking Live tradition with 1,800 awards presented.

When Russell Brunson started ClickFunnels, he was looking for a way to systematize the funnel hacking process. This process allows businesses to take the framework of a funnel that is producing results for a competitor and use it to accelerate their own sales. Funnel hacking helps entrepreneurs create effective funnels in hours—not weeks or months. In response to Brunson's innovative techniques, funnel hacking groups were popping up all over the country to share ideas. Brunson decided to bring them together for a seminar back in 2015, and Funnel Hacking Live was hatched, filling what Brunson calls a critical niche.

"The technical end of this is important, but tech conferences tend to be very dry with few networking opportunities. Entrepreneurship conferences are big on enthusiasm and energy but don't often impart the specific steps that people need to put big ideas into practice," said Brunson. "Funnel Hacking Live provides both. If business owners and marketers can only attend one marketing event each year, this is the one."

Seven years later, the event has grown by almost seven times and continues to be a sold-out event each year. Tickets for this year's Orlando event are limited and can be accessed at www.FunnelHackingLive.com.

Media Contact

Russell Brunson fhlsupport@clickfunnels.com

Via KISS PR https://story.kisspr.com/

Attachment


