Furniture company's sudden closing shocked region

Dec. 30—Editor's note: No. 2 of the top 10 stories of 2023.

ASHEBORO — Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. unexpectedly announced on Aug. 7 it was closing all operations and laying off all of its employees nationwide, including more than 800 in the Triad.

The closing followed its main lender, Bank of America, refusing to continue funding the company's operations, later court filings showed. Klaussner owed the bank more than $21 million at the time, and the industry publication Furniture Today reported that the company had been struggling to keep up with its payments and shipments.

Asheboro-based Klaussner, which was founded in 1963, manufactured 65 to 75% of its home furnishings domestically, primarily in Randolph and Montgomery counties.

In 2011, the company opened a permanent, 90,000-square-foot showroom in High Point at 101 N. Hamilton St. after previously relying on a showroom in Asheboro. It also had showrooms in Las Vegas and Chicago.

Klaussner did not file for bankruptcy protection, but with Bank of America it began a similar procedure to liquidate all of its assets under the supervision of the N.C. Business Court, including selling its Prestige Fabricators foam production and fabrication plants for $7 million to VPC Group, based in Canada.

The shutdown and layoffs took place during what had otherwise been a strong run of new business announcements and expansions in Randolph County, and from the N.C. Department of Commerce's monthly unemployment reports, it appeared that the economy absorbed the laid-off workers.

The county's unemployment rate was 3.8% in early August — too early for the layoffs to show up — and two months later was still 3.8%.

In the past several years Randolph County has secured several major new employers or expansions of existing employers, including:

—Toyota Motor Corp. is building its first North American electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty in the northeastern part of Randolph County, and even before manufacturing begins the company has hired several hundred workers to train them.

—Energizer Holdings Inc. announced earlier this year that the company will invest $43 million to expand its battery production and packaging facilities in Asheboro. The expansion is expected to add 178 new positions to Energizer's 411 current full-time jobs at the production facility.

—Japan-based Sumitomo Forestry America Inc. announced a year ago that it will invest $19.5 million and create 129 jobs at an Archdale site near Interstate 85 for a manufacturing and distribution facility that will produce building materials, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels used in residential housing, wooden commercial structures and multifamily buildings.