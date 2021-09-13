Furniture Wood Coatings Market Records a CAGR of 5.88% during 2021-2025|Impact Analysis of COVID-19|Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The furniture wood coatings market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. The report on the furniture wood coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Furniture Wood Coatings Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is driven by increased demand for applications on medium-density fiber products, expeditious growth in the wooden furniture market in APAC, and stringent government regulations to reduce harmful emissions. However, volatility in raw material prices and increasing concern about wood logging will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

The furniture wood coatings market analysis includes Technology and Geographic Outlook segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The furniture wood coatings market covers the following areas:

Furniture Wood Coatings Market Sizing

Furniture Wood Coatings Market Forecast

Furniture Wood Coatings Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Jotun AS

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Jotun AS

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

