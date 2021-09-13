U.S. markets closed

Furniture Wood Coatings Market Records a CAGR of 5.88% during 2021-2025|Impact Analysis of COVID-19|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The furniture wood coatings market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. The report on the furniture wood coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Furniture Wood Coatings Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The market is driven by increased demand for applications on medium-density fiber products, expeditious growth in the wooden furniture market in APAC, and stringent government regulations to reduce harmful emissions. However, volatility in raw material prices and increasing concern about wood logging will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

The furniture wood coatings market analysis includes Technology and Geographic Outlook segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The furniture wood coatings market covers the following areas:

Furniture Wood Coatings Market Sizing
Furniture Wood Coatings Market Forecast
Furniture Wood Coatings Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Arkema SA

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • Asian Paints Ltd.

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Jotun AS

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • RPM International Inc.

  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Related Reports:

Paints and Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Water-borne Wood Coatings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Radiation-cured - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Powder coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Arkema SA

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • Asian Paints Ltd.

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Jotun AS

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • RPM International Inc.

  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/furniture-wood-coatings-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/furniture-wood-coatings-market-records-a-cagr-of-5-88-during-2021-2025impact-analysis-of-covid-19technavio-301375177.html

SOURCE Technavio

