U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,825.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.50
    -27.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.36
    +1.29 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.75
    -2.58 (-9.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7060
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,022.64
    -194.96 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.65
    +19.07 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.39
    -25.53 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Further expansion into Ontario for Canadian Western Bank

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CBWBF
  • CWESF

New banking centres to open in Markham and Toronto's Financial District

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced its further expansion in Ontario with new banking centres set to open in Markham and Toronto in the next 6 to 14 months. Since first bringing its specialized banking services to Mississauga, Ontario in 2020, CWB has become a clear alternative for small- and medium-sized business owners that want a level of premium service, advice, and partnership previously unseen in that province.

CWB Financial Group Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Western Bank)
CWB Financial Group Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Western Bank)

"The local business owners we work with have overwhelmingly positive feedback about our relationship-based style of banking," says Mark Stafford, CWB's Vice President, Ontario. "They immediately recognize that our approach is different than what they're used to with the big banks. We're proactive, we're flexible, we listen, we have a deep understanding of their needs, and we're laser-focused on being a strategic partner that helps them to manage and grow their businesses."

CWB's lending in Ontario has been steadily increasing in recent years, with 10 per cent annual loan growth in its most recent fiscal year.

"Like many of our clients, CWB is growing," adds Stephen Murphy, Executive Vice President, Banking. "We're bringing better business banking to target markets and industries across Ontario where owners and decision makers can benefit from our deep industry expertise and our proactive, personalized service. Markham and Toronto's culturally diverse, pro-business communities are absolutely where we think we can offer a compelling alternative for business owners over our competitors."

CWB's new location in Markham at 7303 Warden Avenue is scheduled to open in Summer 2022. The new banking centre and regional office in Toronto's Financial District at 141 Adelaide Street West is anticipated to open in Spring 2023.

About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money, and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c8175.html

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

    Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion we

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Fed minutes likely to provide details on rate hikes, balance sheet reduction

    The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation. The document, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), will provide an accounting of the Jan. 25-26 meeting, in which policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, and also engaged in extensive discussion about the future of nearly $9 trillion in securities held by the central bank. Debate around both topics and the range of views expressed about the severity of the ongoing inflation surge and other economic risks may hint at just how aggressive the Fed plans to be in tightening monetary policy, and in particular how likely it is to inaugurate a round of rate hikes in March with a half-percentage-point increase in its target rate.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

    Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the Fact

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Reopens Ticket Sales?

    Virgin Galactic is opening up ticket sales as it wraps up its enhancement program. Richard Branson's commercial space company announced Feb. 15 that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on Feb. 16. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet," CEO Michael Colglazier said in the announcement.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Why Sabre Stock Was Soaring on Tuesday

    The travel services company's latest quarterly results give investors plenty of fuel for optimism.