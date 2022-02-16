Further expansion into Ontario for Canadian Western Bank

New banking centres to open in Markham and Toronto's Financial District

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced its further expansion in Ontario with new banking centres set to open in Markham and Toronto in the next 6 to 14 months. Since first bringing its specialized banking services to Mississauga, Ontario in 2020, CWB has become a clear alternative for small- and medium-sized business owners that want a level of premium service, advice, and partnership previously unseen in that province.

CWB Financial Group Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Western Bank)

"The local business owners we work with have overwhelmingly positive feedback about our relationship-based style of banking," says Mark Stafford, CWB's Vice President, Ontario. "They immediately recognize that our approach is different than what they're used to with the big banks. We're proactive, we're flexible, we listen, we have a deep understanding of their needs, and we're laser-focused on being a strategic partner that helps them to manage and grow their businesses."

CWB's lending in Ontario has been steadily increasing in recent years, with 10 per cent annual loan growth in its most recent fiscal year.

"Like many of our clients, CWB is growing," adds Stephen Murphy, Executive Vice President, Banking. "We're bringing better business banking to target markets and industries across Ontario where owners and decision makers can benefit from our deep industry expertise and our proactive, personalized service. Markham and Toronto's culturally diverse, pro-business communities are absolutely where we think we can offer a compelling alternative for business owners over our competitors."

CWB's new location in Markham at 7303 Warden Avenue is scheduled to open in Summer 2022. The new banking centre and regional office in Toronto's Financial District at 141 Adelaide Street West is anticipated to open in Spring 2023.

Story continues

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money, and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

SOURCE Canadian Western Bank

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c8175.html