Further Upside For Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 29% Bounce

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 29% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Although its price has surged higher, Compass may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x, since almost half of all companies in the Real Estate industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.8x and even P/S higher than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Compass' Recent Performance Look Like?

Compass could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

How Is Compass' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Compass would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 25%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 32% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 12% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Compass' P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Compass' P/S?

Compass' stock price has surged recently, but its but its P/S still remains modest. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Compass' revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Compass, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

