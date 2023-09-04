Further Upside For Focus Dynamics Group Berhad (KLSE:FOCUS) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 33% Bounce

Focus Dynamics Group Berhad (KLSE:FOCUS) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain and recovering from prior weakness. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Although its price has surged higher, there still wouldn't be many who think Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S in Malaysia's Hospitality industry is similar at about 1.7x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Focus Dynamics Group Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Focus Dynamics Group Berhad?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 103% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 65% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 6.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's P/S

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Focus Dynamics Group Berhad's P/S is back within range of the industry median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

To our surprise, Focus Dynamics Group Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

