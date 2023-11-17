Further Upside For Montana Aerospace AG (VTX:AERO) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 39% Bounce

Montana Aerospace AG (VTX:AERO) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 39% after a shaky period beforehand. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 19% is also fairly reasonable.

Even after such a large jump in price, Montana Aerospace's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry in Switzerland, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.5x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Montana Aerospace Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Montana Aerospace as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Montana Aerospace?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Montana Aerospace's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 120% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 10% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it odd that Montana Aerospace is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Montana Aerospace's P/S?

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Montana Aerospace's P/S close to the industry median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've seen that Montana Aerospace currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecast growth is in line with the wider industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

