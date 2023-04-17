Further Upside For NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 39% Bounce

Despite an already strong run, NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 39% in the last thirty days. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 40% in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, NeuroPace's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.6x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Medical Equipment industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.5x and even P/S above 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does NeuroPace's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times haven't been great for NeuroPace as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is NeuroPace's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like NeuroPace's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Still, the latest three year period was better as it's delivered a decent 23% overall rise in revenue. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% per year as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.9% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that NeuroPace's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift NeuroPace's P/S close to the industry median. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

To us, it seems NeuroPace currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NeuroPace that you should be aware of.

