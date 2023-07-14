Further Upside For Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 34% Bounce

The Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 34%. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 21% in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Western Energy Services' P/S ratio of 0.5x, since the median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio for the Energy Services industry in Canada is about the same. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Western Energy Services Performed Recently?

Recent revenue growth for Western Energy Services has been in line with the industry. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre revenue performance to persist, which has held the P/S ratio back. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Western Energy Services' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 58%. The latest three year period has also seen a 26% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to remain buoyant, climbing by 20% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 1.1%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Western Energy Services' P/S trades in-line with its industry peers. It looks like most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does Western Energy Services' P/S Mean For Investors?

Western Energy Services appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We note that even though Western Energy Services trades at a similar P/S as the rest of the industry, it far eclipses them in terms of forecasted revenue growth. We assume that investors are attributing some risk to the company's future revenues, keeping it from trading at a higher P/S. One such risk is that the company may not live up to analysts' revenue trajectories in tough industry conditions. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Western Energy Services that you should be aware of.

