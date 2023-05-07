Further weakness as Coherent (NYSE:COHR) drops 6.8% this week, taking one-year losses to 49%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) share price is down 49% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 0.3%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 11% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months.

Since Coherent has shed US$321m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Coherent fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Coherent's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Coherent had a tough year, with a total loss of 49%, against a market gain of about 0.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coherent better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Coherent is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

