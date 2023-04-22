Further weakness as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) drops 16% this week, taking one-year losses to 55%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 55% in that time. Because Coinbase Global hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 23% in thirty days.

Since Coinbase Global has shed US$2.5b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Coinbase Global made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Coinbase Global saw its revenue fall by 60%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this performance by sending the share price down 55% in the same time period. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Coinbase Global in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Coinbase Global shareholders are happy with the loss of 55% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 3.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 7.0%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Coinbase Global (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

