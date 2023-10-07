Further weakness as CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) drops 21% this week, taking five-year losses to 89%

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 89% in that time. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 77%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 58% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

After losing 21% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

CommScope Holding Company wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, CommScope Holding Company grew its revenue at 12% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 14% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on CommScope Holding Company

A Different Perspective

CommScope Holding Company shareholders are down 77% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 14% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CommScope Holding Company has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

CommScope Holding Company is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

