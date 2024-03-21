Further weakness as Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) drops 5.0% this week, taking three-year losses to 16%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 35% in three years, versus a market return of about 27%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Liberty SiriusXM Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Liberty SiriusXM Group became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 3.4% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Liberty SiriusXM Group further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Liberty SiriusXM Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Liberty SiriusXM Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Liberty SiriusXM Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Liberty SiriusXM Group hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -16% exceeds its share price return of -35%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Liberty SiriusXM Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.6% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Liberty SiriusXM Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

