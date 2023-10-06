Further weakness as LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) drops 13% this week, taking three-year losses to 89%

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 89%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 64% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 26% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With the stock having lost 13% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

View our latest analysis for LL Flooring Holdings

Given that LL Flooring Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years LL Flooring Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 0.2% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 24% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

If you are thinking of buying or selling LL Flooring Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

LL Flooring Holdings shareholders are down 64% for the year, but the market itself is up 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LL Flooring Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LL Flooring Holdings .

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.