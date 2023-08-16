Further weakness as Mister Spex (ETR:MRX) drops 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 25%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 25%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 5.2%. Mister Spex hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 11%.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Mister Spex wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Mister Spex saw its revenue grow by 7.8%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 25% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.2% in the last year, Mister Spex shareholders might be miffed that they lost 25%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 0.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Mister Spex .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

