Further weakness as Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) drops 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 25%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 25%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 6.1%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 1.4% in the last three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 65%.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Neuronetics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Neuronetics increased its revenue by 18%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 25%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Neuronetics shareholders are down 25% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 6.1%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 0.5% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Neuronetics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

