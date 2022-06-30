Fury Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 /Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the " Meeting ") of Shareholders held on June 29, 2022. Fury is pleased to confirm that each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2022 (the " Circular ") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR on May 24, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

A total of 50,107,942 of the Company's common shares (" Common Shares ") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 35.93 % of the outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

By resolution passed, each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Forrester A. Clark 50,005,828 99.80 102,114 0.20 Jeffrey R. Mason 49,999,533 99.78 108,409 0.22 Steve Cook 49,994,414 99.77 113,528 0.23 Michael Hoffman 49,998,914 99.78 109,028 0.22 Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams 49,988,992 99.76 118,950 0.24

2. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditor. The result of the vote on the appointment of the auditor was as follows:

Number of Votes For Votes For (%) Number of Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants 50,050,037 99.96 21,555 0.04

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedar.com .

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com .

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:

Margaux Villalpando, Investor Relations

Tel: (844) 601-0841

Email: info@furygoldmines.com

Website: www.furygoldmines.com

