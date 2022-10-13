U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0227 (+2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2350
    +0.3740 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,428.92
    +257.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Fury Completes the Sale of Dolly Varden Common Shares to an Institutional Investor

Fury Gold Mines Limited
·3 min read
Fury Gold Mines Limited

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury") is pleased to announce the completion of the share sale transaction announced on October 3, 2022 (the "Transaction").

Fury sold 17 million common shares at C$0.40 per share in the capital of the Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden"), representing approximately 7.4% of the outstanding common shares, to a well known institutional investor. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to finance continued exploration at Fury's Eau Claire and Éléonore South Joint Venture projects in Quebec and for general working capital.

Fury's ownership interest in Dolly Varden has been reduced from 76,504,590 shares, representing 33% of the outstanding common shares of Dolly Varden, to 59,504,590 shares, representing 26% of the outstanding common shares of Dolly Varden. Fury continues to have two nominees on Dolly Varden's board of directors under its Investor Rights Agreement with Dolly Varden and will continue to hold its remaining shares in Dolly Varden for investment purposes. Fury will evaluate its investment in Dolly Varden on an ongoing basis and may increase or decrease its holdings in Dolly Varden in the future, subject to its rights and obligations under the Investor Rights Agreement, a copy of which has been filed under Fury's and Dolly Varden's SEDAR profile.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country and holds a 59.5 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:

Margaux Villalpando, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes". Specific forward-looking information contained in this release primarily relates to statements that suggest the use of proceeds from the Transaction by Fury and Fury's investment in Dolly Varden. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720423/Fury-Completes-the-Sale-of-Dolly-Varden-Common-Shares-to-an-Institutional-Investor

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpBitcoin Becoming Less Volatile

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings

    Shares of several major Wall Street banks moved higher today after the market staged a stunning reversal following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded roughly 5.7% higher as of 2:15 p.m. ET today, while shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 5.2% higher, and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were up nearly 5% as well. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a market basket of goods and services, rose 0.4% in September, the highest monthly gain in three months, showing that consumer prices stayed high last month.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • Worried About the Market Sell-Off? Here's 1 Stock to Buy Now, and 1 to Avoid

    History suggests down markets offer buying opportunities, but investors should be selective about the stocks they choose.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

    U.S. stocks recovered Thursday after inflation data showed that consumer prices climbed more quickly than expected.

  • Stocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks roared back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading on speculation the yearlong selloff had potentially reached a bottom. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpBitcoin Becoming Less Volatile Than Stocks Raises Warning FlagThe S&P 500 closed