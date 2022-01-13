FUSANG, ASIA'S ONLY FULLY REGULATED DIGITAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES BOARD OF ADVISORS AND APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM MEMBER

Establishment of panel is aimed at ensuring Fusang continues to innovate in the digital marketplace, bolstering the Group's thought leadership in the dynamic digital assets and blockchain industry.

LABUAN, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusang, Asia's only fully regulated end to end digital securities exchange has announced the establishment of a global board of advisors comprising leading figures in the digital financial services marketplace.

"Fusang's aim of democratising investments by tokenizing a wide range of asset classes depends on us being ahead of the changes in this space. As such we are honoured to have these four digital leaders join Team Fusang," said Henry Chong, Chief Executive Officer, Fusang.

The panel comprises of:

Benjamin Quinlan, CEO and Managing Partner of Quinlan & Associates. He is also the Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and an Adjunct Professor at the AIT School of Management. Quinlan is also Mentor for PingAn's Cloud Accelerator, a Guest Contributor for eFinancialCareers and Regulation Asia, and was named as one of Lattice 80's top 50 FinTech influencers in Hong Kong.

Mohammad Ridzuan Abdul Aziz has over 20 years of experience in regulatory compliance and technology in Asia-Pacific. He is currently the Malaysia Country Director and Head of ASEAN Business for WorldRemit, and on the board of KAF Investment Bank, AKRU robo-advisory and Ethis Global Ventures. Ridzuan was the immediate past President of the Fintech Association of Malaysia.

Vivien Khoo, is the CEO and Founder of Digital Boutique Ltd., as well as a Senior Advisor to a number of digital exchanges and family offices. Vivien spent two decades at Goldman Sachs, where she was a Managing Director overseeing Compliance in Asia ex-Japan and a member of the Management Committee for Goldman Sachs Asia. She was also the Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO at 100x (the holding company of BitMEX), where she played a key role in transforming the company and navigating through the evolving regulatory landscape.

Deniz Guven is a leader in the banking and fintech industries and currently runs a London-based angel investing platform, PlatformXIT. Deniz has built a licensed bank in Hong Kong entirely on a smart contract structure – Mox Bank, which is one of the first fully cloud-native banks globally. Before founding Mox Bank, he worked for Standard Chartered Group in Singapore and Hong Kong in various global head roles, spearheading its digitalisation initiatives.

Chong at Fusang believes that digitalisation of a wide spectrum of asset classes in a well-regulated marketplace is now starting to be truly appreciated, which will allow for the industry to mature. He added that the extent of this recognition is clearly reflected by Fusang's pipeline of issuance.

In preparation, Fusang also recently bolstered its Leadership Team with the addition of Farah Jaafar as Managing Director, Malaysia, and Chief Communications Officer for the group. Jaafar brings with her more than 25 years of experience in wholesale financial intermediation, capital markets and business structuring as well as advisory.

She was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Labuan IBFC Inc, the market development arm of the Labuan Financial Services Authority, which is a statutory regulator under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.

Labuan IBFC is a midshore wholesale financial and business intermediation centre that is home to close to 900 global license holders. It spans a range of industry verticals, including banking, reinsurance, wealth management and Islamic financial services, and boasts one of Asia's fastest growing digital eco-systems. Labuan IBFC has been established for more than 30 years and is regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority and the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board.

About Fusang

Founded in Malaysia in 2015, Fusang is Asia's first fully-licensed and regulated digital securities and assets exchange that provides an end-to-end platform enabling global investors to invest in digital securities. It allows the tokenisation of real-world assets, including shares, bonds, and funds on a blockchain. Fusang's business is comprised of Fusang Exchange, Fusang Vault, and Fusang Digital Identity. The Group operates in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Fusang provides end to end digital solutions for both asset issuers and investors, allowing for the primary listing of tokenised assets and the secondary trading of these digital native assets in an efficient transparent marketplace available 24x7.Fusang's aim is to democratise investments via the fractionization of all asset classes and an ensuring efficient price discovery via its digital trading platform.

Fusang's four licences include:

Labuan :

Hong Kong

Attributable Quotes

"Fusang has the required depth and breadth of talent, technology, infrastructure and network to facilitate the unlocking of value of every asset class via tokenisation. As a digital native primary and secondary exchange, the ability to create a truly global digital securities/asset and possibly debt marketplace from Malaysia is finally realised. I would like to see a Sukuk tokenised on Fusang focused on furthering a sustainable mandate."

Mohammad Ridzuan Abdul Aziz, Board Advisor

"The new tokenisation economy helps everyone, removing the barriers and creating significant opportunities for long-tail investors. I believe Fusang will be the new way of reaching the DeFi economy and tokenised traditional models like a one-stop shop with a superior customer experience. Their breakthrough blockchain tech stack is like foundational infra; today's reflection of `Fusang Tree` supports everyone to build their investments and real wealth on top of it."

Deniz Guven, Board Advisor

"I believe in the incredible benefits of digital finance. The move of digital assets into mainstream holds great power to revolutionize the financial industry and can be a catalyst for the creation of a new digital asset ecosystem with considerable social, business and sustainability benefits. Industry groups such as Asia Crypto Alliance champion the development of a responsible regulatory architecture for the industry, to enhance industry and regulatory cooperation and to ensure equally rigorous standards are being applied in the areas of governance, risk management, and transparency."

Digital touches every aspect of our lives, and yet it is simply a much tougher struggle for women on average to get access to relevant education and develop digital skills for the future. With the industry becoming more mature, it offers more opportunities for females to access and to play a more significant role. Digital Female Leadership Network led by experienced female role models in finance and crypto and SatoshiWomen which targets at bringing access, education and inspiration for females from all walks; are female communities established working through their different initiatives to close the gender gap."

Vivien Khoo, Board Advisor

"It's exciting to be a part of a firm that is looking to bring the digital assets ecosystem to the next level. As the first fully-licensed digital securities exchange in the region, Fusang is at the forefront of making institutional adoption a reality, with the potential to fundamentally reinvent traditional capital markets products and processes. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to seeing Fusang's vision turn into reality."

Benjamin Quinlan, Board Advisor

"The potential brought about by the fractionalisation of all asset classes via tokenisation, especially asset classes previously thought of as illiquid, will bring with it a whole new level of inclusivity. The power of blockchain will create a wider, deeper, more efficient and transparent capital market; I am excited at this promise, after all Fusang is a digitally native marketplace with strong roots in the legacy financial and business advisory markets."

Farah Jaafar, Managing Director and Chief Communications Officer

