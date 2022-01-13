U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,710.25
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,129.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,867.00
    -20.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.80
    -4.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5680
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,604.70
    +950.62 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.04
    +28.71 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,531.76
    -233.90 (-0.81%)
     

FUSANG, ASIA'S ONLY FULLY REGULATED DIGITAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES BOARD OF ADVISORS AND APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM MEMBER

·6 min read

Establishment of panel is aimed at ensuring Fusang continues to innovate in the digital marketplace, bolstering the Group's thought leadership in the dynamic digital assets and blockchain industry.

LABUAN, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusang, Asia's only fully regulated end to end digital securities exchange has announced the establishment of a global board of advisors comprising leading figures in the digital financial services marketplace.

"Fusang's aim of democratising investments by tokenizing a wide range of asset classes depends on us being ahead of the changes in this space. As such we are honoured to have these four digital leaders join Team Fusang," said Henry Chong, Chief Executive Officer, Fusang.

The panel comprises of:

Benjamin Quinlan, CEO and Managing Partner of Quinlan & Associates. He is also the Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and an Adjunct Professor at the AIT School of Management. Quinlan is also Mentor for PingAn's Cloud Accelerator, a Guest Contributor for eFinancialCareers and Regulation Asia, and was named as one of Lattice 80's top 50 FinTech influencers in Hong Kong.

Mohammad Ridzuan Abdul Aziz has over 20 years of experience in regulatory compliance and technology in Asia-Pacific. He is currently the Malaysia Country Director and Head of ASEAN Business for WorldRemit, and on the board of KAF Investment Bank, AKRU robo-advisory and Ethis Global Ventures. Ridzuan was the immediate past President of the Fintech Association of Malaysia.

Vivien Khoo, is the CEO and Founder of Digital Boutique Ltd., as well as a Senior Advisor to a number of digital exchanges and family offices. Vivien spent two decades at Goldman Sachs, where she was a Managing Director overseeing Compliance in Asia ex-Japan and a member of the Management Committee for Goldman Sachs Asia. She was also the Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO at 100x (the holding company of BitMEX), where she played a key role in transforming the company and navigating through the evolving regulatory landscape.

Deniz Guven is a leader in the banking and fintech industries and currently runs a London-based angel investing platform, PlatformXIT. Deniz has built a licensed bank in Hong Kong entirely on a smart contract structure – Mox Bank, which is one of the first fully cloud-native banks globally. Before founding Mox Bank, he worked for Standard Chartered Group in Singapore and Hong Kong in various global head roles, spearheading its digitalisation initiatives.

Chong at Fusang believes that digitalisation of a wide spectrum of asset classes in a well-regulated marketplace is now starting to be truly appreciated, which will allow for the industry to mature. He added that the extent of this recognition is clearly reflected by Fusang's pipeline of issuance.

In preparation, Fusang also recently bolstered its Leadership Team with the addition of Farah Jaafar as Managing Director, Malaysia, and Chief Communications Officer for the group. Jaafar brings with her more than 25 years of experience in wholesale financial intermediation, capital markets and business structuring as well as advisory.

She was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Labuan IBFC Inc, the market development arm of the Labuan Financial Services Authority, which is a statutory regulator under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.

Labuan IBFC is a midshore wholesale financial and business intermediation centre that is home to close to 900 global license holders. It spans a range of industry verticals, including banking, reinsurance, wealth management and Islamic financial services, and boasts one of Asia's fastest growing digital eco-systems. Labuan IBFC has been established for more than 30 years and is regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority and the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board.

Note to Editor:
Please find below attributable quotes from the Board of Advisors and Farah Jaafar.

For further information please contact:
Farah Jaafar
farah.jaafar@Fusang.co
Mobile: +6 01 2326 1216

About Fusang

Founded in Malaysia in 2015, Fusang is Asia's first fully-licensed and regulated digital securities and assets exchange that provides an end-to-end platform enabling global investors to invest in digital securities. It allows the tokenisation of real-world assets, including shares, bonds, and funds on a blockchain. Fusang's business is comprised of Fusang Exchange, Fusang Vault, and Fusang Digital Identity. The Group operates in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Fusang provides end to end digital solutions for both asset issuers and investors, allowing for the primary listing of tokenised assets and the secondary trading of these digital native assets in an efficient transparent marketplace available 24x7.Fusang's aim is to democratise investments via the fractionization of all asset classes and an ensuring efficient price discovery via its digital trading platform.

Fusang's four licences include:

  • Labuan:

  • Hong Kong

Attributable Quotes

"Fusang has the required depth and breadth of talent, technology, infrastructure and network to facilitate the unlocking of value of every asset class via tokenisation. As a digital native primary and secondary exchange, the ability to create a truly global digital securities/asset and possibly debt marketplace from Malaysia is finally realised. I would like to see a Sukuk tokenised on Fusang focused on furthering a sustainable mandate."
Mohammad Ridzuan Abdul Aziz, Board Advisor

"The new tokenisation economy helps everyone, removing the barriers and creating significant opportunities for long-tail investors. I believe Fusang will be the new way of reaching the DeFi economy and tokenised traditional models like a one-stop shop with a superior customer experience. Their breakthrough blockchain tech stack is like foundational infra; today's reflection of `Fusang Tree` supports everyone to build their investments and real wealth on top of it."
Deniz Guven, Board Advisor

"I believe in the incredible benefits of digital finance. The move of digital assets into mainstream holds great power to revolutionize the financial industry and can be a catalyst for the creation of a new digital asset ecosystem with considerable social, business and sustainability benefits. Industry groups such as Asia Crypto Alliance champion the development of a responsible regulatory architecture for the industry, to enhance industry and regulatory cooperation and to ensure equally rigorous standards are being applied in the areas of governance, risk management, and transparency."

Digital touches every aspect of our lives, and yet it is simply a much tougher struggle for women on average to get access to relevant education and develop digital skills for the future. With the industry becoming more mature, it offers more opportunities for females to access and to play a more significant role. Digital Female Leadership Network led by experienced female role models in finance and crypto and SatoshiWomen which targets at bringing access, education and inspiration for females from all walks; are female communities established working through their different initiatives to close the gender gap."
Vivien Khoo, Board Advisor

"It's exciting to be a part of a firm that is looking to bring the digital assets ecosystem to the next level. As the first fully-licensed digital securities exchange in the region, Fusang is at the forefront of making institutional adoption a reality, with the potential to fundamentally reinvent traditional capital markets products and processes. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey and look forward to seeing Fusang's vision turn into reality."
Benjamin Quinlan, Board Advisor

"The potential brought about by the fractionalisation of all asset classes via tokenisation, especially asset classes previously thought of as illiquid, will bring with it a whole new level of inclusivity. The power of blockchain will create a wider, deeper, more efficient and transparent capital market; I am excited at this promise, after all Fusang is a digitally native marketplace with strong roots in the legacy financial and business advisory markets."
Farah Jaafar, Managing Director and Chief Communications Officer

SOURCE Fusang

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. central bankers set sights on March rate hike

    With inflation running at its highest in nearly 40 years, U.S. central bankers are coalescing around a plan to start tapping the brakes on economic growth as soon as March, with further monetary policy tightening likely as the year goes on. On Wednesday, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly became the latest U.S. central banker to set her sights on a rate hike in the next couple of months. "It's really time for the U.S. central bank to start removing some of the accommodation we've been giving to the economy," she said in an interview on the PBS NewsHour.

  • COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to spike across U.S.

    The U.S. continues to see record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. CBS news correspondent Carter Evans reports on the recent surge in infections. Then, Dr. Adrian Burrowes, family medicine physician and CEO of CFP Physicians Group, joins Lilia Luciano on CBSN to discuss.

  • Theranos' Holmes to be sentenced in September for fraud conviction

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is slated to be sentenced on Sept. 26 on her convictions for defrauding investors in the blood-testing startup, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Holmes, 37, was convicted on Jan. 3 on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud private investors in the company. Holmes plans to ask the judge overseeing her case to overturn her convictions, according to court filings.

  • Apple AirTags spark safety and privacy concerns

    Law enforcement officials warn that Apple AirTags are being used to track people without their knowledge. Chris Pierson, the founder and CEO of BlackCloak and former member of the Department of Homeland Security's Data Privacy Committee, joins CBSN with ways to stay protected.

  • Update: Three bodies found in Le Grand apartment were children, say Merced County deputies

    Deputies have said they are in the initial stages of the investigation.

  • U.S. Senate to vote on Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill on Thursday

    The U.S. Senate will vote on Thursday on a bill being pushed by Republican Ted Cruz to slap sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in Europe, although it is not expected to garner enough support to pass. The bill is scheduled for a vote at around 2:45 p.m. ET (1945 GMT), according to Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. Cruz struck a deal with Democrats last month to get a vote before Jan. 14 on the Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline in exchange for lifting his hold on dozens of Democratic President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Dutch Bros reports strong revenue, plans for 125 new stores in 2022

    The Oregon chain's same-store sales grew 10.1% over 2020, 15.3% on a two-year basis and had an overall 8.4% growth for the entire year.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • Coinbase shares up 3% after hours, as company plans to acquire U.S. derivatives exchange

    Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase rose about 3.5% after hours Wednesday, following its announcement of plans to purchase derivatives exchange FairX.

  • AMC’s CEO Says He’s Done Selling Shares, $42 Million Later

    (Bloomberg) -- Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s meme-courting chief executive officer, said he’s done selling shares after parting with $7.1 million more this week, bringing his total proceeds since November to $42 million.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Wednesday, after the company's communications chief shared some upbeat details around Nio's pricing performance in December. As of noon ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 3.3% from Tuesday's closing price. Ma Lin, Nio's corporate communications chief, said in a WeChat post that the average sales price across Nio's 3 current models in December was 443,500 Chinese yuan, or about $69,700.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.