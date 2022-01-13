FUSION 8 + HARVARD DEVELOPMENTS ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR P.F. CHANG'S FIRST RESTAURANT IN ALBERTA

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The legendary taste of P.F. Chang's is coming to Alberta. Local franchisee group Fusion 8, along with Harvard Developments, are pleased to announce plans for P.F. Chang's newest Canadian location in Edmonton's Currents of Windermere. This will be the franchise's introduction to the Alberta market and the third P.F. Chang's within Canada.

P.F. Chang’s Edmonton – Opening Early 2022 in Currents of Windermere (CNW Group/Fusion 8)

Set to open in early 2022, the innovative restaurant will bring P.F. Chang's signature menu, a memorable environment including an enclosed patio area, and iconic murals and statues to residents of Edmonton and beyond.

Bringing culture to life, P.F. Chang's beloved murals will be on full display throughout the restaurant along with other dynamic design elements including a stunning golden horse statue that will welcome guests as they approach the restaurant. The menu will feature P.F. Chang's delicious made-from-scratch dishes, including Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Chang's Lettuce Wraps, Sushi, and innovative cocktails and desserts.

The 6,000+ sf restaurant will be located at 6303 Currents Drive NW within Currents of Windermere and will join more than 90 other retailers in one of Alberta's fastest-growing shopping and retail districts.

"We are very pleased to welcome the world-renowned P.F. Chang's to Currents of Windermere," said Tony Prsa, Vice President of Alberta for Harvard Developments. "We are thrilled that they have chosen our development for their first location in Alberta and we know that this will truly be a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that will attract visitors not only from our city but our entire province."

For more news on P.F. Chang's Edmonton, visit pfchangs.ca and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @pfchangsedmonton or contact us at pfchangsedmonton@gmail.com.

ABOUT P.F. CHANG'S

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honour and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honouring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavour, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries.

Story continues

ABOUT CURRENTS OF WINDERMERE

Conveniently located in southwest Edmonton just off Anthony Henday and Terwillegar Drive, Currents of Windermere is Edmonton's finest new shopping destination, featuring more than 90 quality retailers, services, entertainment, and dining options – including Walmart, Home Depot, Canadian Tire, Cabela's, Cineplex, Canadian Brewhouse, Winners HomeSense, Safeway, Wine and Beyond, and many more. For more details, visit shopcurrents.ca.

P.F. Chang's and Currents Windermere logo (CNW Group/Fusion 8)

SOURCE Fusion 8

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c1840.html