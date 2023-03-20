U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Fusion Connect Disrupts Communications Industry by Adding New Features to Its Microsoft Teams Calling Service, Expanding Availability in Dozens of Countries

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Fusion Connect expands geographic reach for clients by making Microsoft Teams Calling service available in new regions, while adding in-demand features and rapid implementation capability supported by up-time service guarantees.

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading global Managed Communication Service Provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud solution provider, has implemented new features for its Microsoft Teams Calling Service that transforms Microsoft Teams into a complete business phone system. The new features include compliance call recording, receptionist/attendant console, and IT service management (ITSM) integration.

Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion)
Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion)

These features are in addition to those announced by Fusion Connect in December, which include business continuity, simplified administration portal, and employee productivity monitoring.

The expanded features are now available in new countries in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, and improve productivity and communication for mid-market and enterprise companies in the U.S. and around the world, allowing businesses to further leverage their Microsoft 365 investment while converging IT services into a single platform.

"These enhancements to our Microsoft Teams Calling service further position us at the forefront of the UCaaS market while solidifying our offering as the undisputed market leader in North America from a feature, coverage, and guarantee perspective," said George Schoenstein, SVP of Marketing at Fusion Connect. "Before building this service, we invested a lot of time in understanding what companies needed, then designed and built a fully automated, feature-rich offering that addresses those needs."

By partnering with Fusion Connect for Microsoft Teams Calling Services, businesses can maximize their Microsoft 365 investment and take advantage of essential collaboration, continuity, and employee management features, including:

  • Compliance call recording: Meets regulatory compliance that can also be used for training and quality assurance purposes. Call recording is a crucial tool for organizations to maintain compliance with relevant laws and regulations while promoting accountability, transparency, and fairness in their operations.

  • Receptionist/attendant console: Enables receptionists or attendants, and administrative assistants, to manage and control incoming calls and messages in a centralized manner. The receptionist/attendant console streamlines incoming communications and provides a more professional and efficient experience for the receptionist and the caller.

  • ITSM integration: Enables IT departments to automate and streamline their IT processes by integrating Microsoft Teams Calling Services administration into their existing ITSM automation, reducing the need for manual intervention while increasing speed and accuracy.

  • Business continuity: Delivers uninterrupted voice service even if Microsoft Teams service is not available, allowing clients to maintain full business operations.

  • Global coverage: Provides phone numbers in dozens of countries, including broader international expansion throughout 2023 into additional countries in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

  • Professional implementation support: Handles system configuration, technical staff training, and service activation, all of which leverage an automated set of tools to ensure a quick start for all clients.

  • Simplified administration: Transforms the native Microsoft administration console into an enhanced management portal and allows administrators to obtain new phone numbers and deploy new Microsoft Teams seats on demand.

"Fusion Connect has been at the forefront of the UCaaS industry, and these new additions to its Microsoft 365 offering are a testament to its commitment to innovation," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "With the addition of these new features and expanded availability, Fusion Connect is positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly remote and hybrid work environment."

Fusion Connect continues to invest in the tools businesses need to succeed no matter where they are located, backed by Fusion Connect's comprehensive service guarantee, which includes on-time installation and 100% availability and on-time implementation for Teams Calling, UCaaS, and SD-WAN services.

*Microsoft, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communication service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution provider enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication and connectivity services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation, and 100% availability guarantees for next- generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-888-301-1721

Press Contact:
Ruzanna Tantushyan
Director of Corporate Communications, Fusion Connect
PR@fusionconnect.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-connect-disrupts-communications-industry-by-adding-new-features-to-its-microsoft-teams-calling-service-expanding-availability-in-dozens-of-countries-301775622.html

SOURCE Fusion Connect

