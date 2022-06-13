U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,810.25
    -90.61 (-2.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,819.09
    -573.70 (-1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.26
    -303.76 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.63
    -49.65 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.12
    -1.55 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.70
    -39.80 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    -0.72 (-3.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.1320 (+4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7850
    -0.6350 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,555.16
    -3,811.14 (-13.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.06
    -51.82 (-9.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.93
    -86.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Fusion Connect's Frictionless Customer Service Experience Earns Stevie® Award

·4 min read

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, was recently named the winner of a 2022 Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Fusion Connect enables a connected, secure, and frictionless work environment safeguarding networks, people, and data without impacting reliability or productivity. While the technology and methods have evolved, the goal has remained the same -- to empower clients to create a value added and secure experience for their customers, partners, and employees.

"Today's clients expect more than they ever have," said Rod Brownridge, SVP of Customer Experience at Fusion Connect. "They want their customer service experience to be exceptional. They want their problems to be solved quickly and effectively. And they want their experience to be hassle-free. At Fusion Connect, clients are at the heart of everything that we do as individuals, as a team, and as a company. This award shows that we're on the right path, and we're excited to keep raising the bar."

Fusion Connect's Client Service Team award is validation of the company's new approach to client service initiated in 2021, which focuses on a five-point client service guarantee. Teams across the company have rallied around ensuring that everything from the initial interaction with a prospective clients through the design and installation of services is seamless and frictionless. The client experience is further enhanced by a dedicated client experience team that manages the ongoing lifecycle of a client's technology and their relationship with Fusion Connect. They focus on proactively addressing client needs, with the objective of making sure the client's technology environment and services are resilient, reliable, and secure to help accelerate their growth.

"Fusion Connect has reinvented itself in recent years to better align with
evolving client requirements. It continues to enhance its portfolio and go-to-market strategies to provide greater value to businesses amid disruptive economic and socio-demographic market trends," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "It backs up its compelling communications, connectivity and security solutions with robust customer and support services so businesses can maximize the return on their technology investments."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards are presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York today, June 13.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

Press Contact:
Ruzanna Tantushyan
Director of Corporate Communications
Fusion Connect
PR@fusionconnect.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion)
Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-connects-frictionless-customer-service-experience-earns-stevie-award-301566585.html

SOURCE Fusion Connect

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $27K Amid Heightening Inflation Concerns

    Ether and other major altcoins underperform BTC as investors continue to steer away from riskier assets; is there a case for inflation?

  • S&P 500 Opens in Bear-Market Territory as Stocks Fall About 2%

    The S&P 500 opened in bear market territory, while global stocks tumbled and bond yields jumped as fears over inflation rattled investors around the world.

  • Japan govt, central bank reiterate concern over sharp falls in yen

    Tokyo is concerned about sharp falls in the yen currency and stands ready to "respond appropriately" if needed, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, issuing a fresh warning to markets. The remark echoed Friday's joint statement by the government and central bank, but failed to avert a plunge in the yen to 135.22 against the dollar, the currency's lowest level since October 1998. Matsuno declined to comment on whether Tokyo would intervene to curb the sharp slump in the yen, however.

  • Global advertising to grow by 8.4% this year -report

    The global advertising industry is expected to grow 8.4% this year, despite ongoing geopolitical situations around the world and fears of a recession, a report on the sector said on Monday. That figure excludes the impact of U.S. political advertising, which is on track to reach $13 billion in revenue this year, up from $12 billion in 2020, the report from ad agency GroupM, a unit of WPP PLC showed. “Although the overall economy and environment is more negative now than it was in December, broadly speaking, people in our industry and I think many pundits are overly negative relative to the reality of how the overall economy is faring,” said Brian Wieser, the president of business intelligence at GroupM, in a call with journalists.

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

    Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday. DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price. "The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.

  • Analysis-Kurdish tensions stymie Iraqi region's gas export ambitions

    The prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, has been touting the autonomous region's gas export capabilities as an alternative to Russian supply, but division between the region's two main parties suggest the plan is, for now, a pipe dream. And Kurdistan does not even have enough gas to supply its own needs, with power blackouts a daily phenomenon. Barzani's ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has long tussled for influence with its junior coalition partner in government, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by the Talabani clan.

  • Can You Use a 401(k) to Buy a Home?

    Applying for a mortgage loan means lenders will take a close look at your financial situation to gauge your creditworthiness. One thing lenders consider is your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, or how much of your income goes to debt repayment each … Continue reading → The post Do 401(k) Loans Affect Mortgage Applications? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • Why Are Web 2 Gamers Struggling With the Shift to Web 3 Gaming?

    Mythical Games CEO John Linden explains why Web 2 gamers struggle with the industry's shift to Web 3. Plus, his takes on the "play to earn" concept of Web 3 gaming.

  • A reverse mortgage could be one way to pay for long-term care, but should you do it?

    Many retirees don’t have the savings to manage the cost of assisted living. But many do have a mortgage-free home at their disposal — and the equity in it.

  • Revlon Stock Slumps Amid Reports Of Imminent Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

    "While consumer demand for Revlon's products remained strong, supply chain challenges are putting pressures on our ability to meet this demand," CEO Debra Perelman told investors on May 7.

  • Five Steps to Negotiating a Raise During Booming Inflation

    A rising mountain of pink slips can have an indirect influence on companies and employees, too. Take career professionals who, while likely safe and secure on the job, may be resistant to ask for a raise at a time when many companies are looking to tighten their belts. "For current workers, layoffs can present an opportune time to ask for a raise—especially in an overall strong labor market," said Ben Cook, CEO of Riva, a Palo Alto, Cal.-based salary coaching platform.

  • Bitcoin Price Falls to Late-2020 Levels Amid Crypto Selloff

    This year’s rout in bitcoin deepened, with the world’s biggest cryptocurrency dropping amid a broader selloff fanned by concerns about rising U.S. interest rates.

  • Mortgages vs. Home Equity Loans: What’s the Difference?

    Mortgages and home equity loans are both borrowing methods that use your home as collateral, but there are important differences between the two.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • How Much ETH Does Joe Lubin Hold?

    How much ETH does Joseph Lubin, the founder of Ethereum incubator ConsenSys, hold? “No, I wouldn’t disclose that personally,” Lubin, once called the “Daddy Warbucks” of Ethereum, said on stage at Consensus 2022. The brilliant researcher at Galaxy Digital (and former CoinDesk alumna) Christine Kim was the latest person to pose that question to Joe on stage in Austin, Texas.