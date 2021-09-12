U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.68 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.81 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,893.88
    +246.68 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.64 (+1.25%)
     

Fusion energy nears reality thanks to an ultra-powerful magnet

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Fusion energy just had its second breakthrough in as many months. Motherboard notes an MIT- and Commonwealth Fusion Systems-led research team has successfully demonstrated a high-temperature superconducting electromagnet producing a field strength of 20 tesla — the most powerful field of its kind on Earth. The technology could be the key to SPARC, a fusion device due in 2025 that could foster a plasma field producing more energy than it consumes.

Systems based on superconducting electromagnets aren't new. The under-construction ITER device in France will use low-temperature superconductors. However, the MIT-CFS hardware's high-temperature technology (built using a ribbon-like tape material) allows for much stronger magnetic fields. It can match the field of a low-temperature magnet system 40 times its size, according to MIT.

SPARC and its net positive energy output would be just the start. MIT and CFS still plan to develop a fusion power plant, ARC, that might go online as soon as 2033. Should that happen, fusion energy would finally become a practical reality — just in time to help a world transitioning to electric vehicles that demand more from power grids.

Recommended Stories

  • Atlantis, Which No Serious Historian Thinks Existed, Is Making People Insane on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett CollectionThis summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis.” There’s just one problem: there’s not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.Academics and documentary filmmakers often find

  • Last-minute iPhone 13 leak hints at 1TB storage option

    The iPhone 13 will reportedly get a big boost in storage with a 1TB option — and you might have a lower-cost AirPods option too.

  • The US may crack down on 'stable' cryptocurrencies

    US regulators are mulling a crackdown on stablecoins like Tether over concerns they actually destablize the economy.

  • Android 12 might debut on October 4th

    Clues suggest Google will release Android 12 on October 4th, although you may have to wait for an upgrade to your own device.

  • Why women – including feminists – are still attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

    What sort of signal does holding a door for a woman send? KOLOTAILO LIDIIAIf a man offers to help a woman with her heavy suitcase or to parallel park her car, what should she make of the offer? Is it an innocuous act of courtesy? Or is it a sexist insult to her strength and competence? Social psychologists who describe this behavior as “benevolent sexism” firmly favor the latter view. But researchers have also revealed a paradox: Women prefer men who behave in ways that could be described as ben

  • The 'Old Farmer's Almanac' Just Released the Forecast for Winter 2021-2022

    They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️

  • Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

    Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine moved northwest off the eastern coast of the Amamioshima Island, about 700 kilometers (420 miles) northeast of the disputed East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but also claimed by Beijing, the ministry said. The submarine on Sunday morning was heading west in the East China Sea.

  • Russia uses new hardware at big military drills

    Russia used new combat robots and tactical vehicles on the second day of the active main phase of large military drills with its ex-Soviet ally Belarus, the defence ministry said on Saturday. The "Zapad-2021" war games, which will run until next Thursday on Russia and Belarus's western flanks including sites close to the European Union's borders, have alarmed Ukraine and some NATO countries.

  • Meet the $26 gadget that helps you cook steak perfectly every single time

    I’m not trying to brag or anything, but people compliment me every single time I cook steak or hamburgers. Seriously… every single time. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Everyone tells me they can’t get enough. I’m definitely no professional chef — not even close. I wouldn’t even … The post Meet the $26 gadget that helps you cook steak perfectly every single time appeared first on BGR.

  • Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

    Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center reported, leading to storm surge and tropical storm watches issued for the Mexican and Texas coastlines.Driving the news: Tropical storm conditions are expected along parts of Mexico's northeastern coastline as well as the southern coast of Texas starting on Monday, and reaching parts of the middle Texas coast on Tuesday, per the NHC.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • SpaceX preps for a historic all-civilian crew

    SpaceX is expected to launch another billionaire into space on Wednesday in what will become the first time ever that humans are blasted into Earth's orbit with only civilians aboard.The group of four is being led by Jared Isaacman, the chief executive of an e-commerce company called Shift4 Payments.Professor Sridhar Tayur teaches about new business models at Carnegie Mellon University."I think it's exciting. I think they need to get the safety numbers in, I would think, better than one in 100 for this to go beyond a few brave people. And then I believe they could get a thousand people to try it a year or something like that at good safety levels, at about $250,000 an orbital flight, because that is the kind of money people are spending on expensive cars and things of that type.""There is a certain amount of frivolousness and ego in it. But I also believe that we have moved in our understanding of science and our capability and technologies because people have taken these kind of extraordinary risks. I mean, that is the human endeavor to push the limits."Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have also recently blasted civilian tourists into space, but both of those were suborbital - meaning they didn't circle the Earth and only lasted a few minutes. This new trip will take three days, circling the Earth every 90 minutes.Isaacman says they'll conduct experiments and is using the event to raise support for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. One of his fellow crew members, Hayley Arceneaux, is a physician's assistant at the institution. The other two members are Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and Chris Sembroski, a U.S. Air Force vet and engineer. They were the winners of an online contest and sweepstakes respectively.

  • Elizabeth Hurley celebrates the 'last of the September sun' in bright yellow bikini

    The British actress doubles as a swimwear designer.

  • Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

    Google One now has a 5TB plan for $25 per month — in case the 10TB plan was far too expensive for your needs.

  • Virgin Galactic delays its first commercial research space flight to mid-October

    Virgin Galactic will have to delay its first commercial research flight to mid-October over a possible defect.

  • Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials despite moratorium promise

    Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials in the second half of 2020 despite promising otherwise after the city enacted a controversial security law.

  • 'Swimming Head' Was King Of The Sea 500 Million Years Ago: Study

    The newly discovered species “Titanokorys gainesi” measured 19.7 inches at a time when most ocean-dwelling organisms were barely the size of a pinky finger.

  • This One Ingredient Naturally Whitens Coffee-Stained Teeth, New Study Says

    If you're one of the 80% of people who sip coffee most every day, there's probably a good chance you've studied the mirror to see whether your favorite drink is discoloring your smile. If you're concerned about coffee stains—but not so sure about frequently using whitening products with peroxide—check out what ingredient brightened things up after scientists soaked a set of teeth inside coffee for nearly a week straight.A team of dental researchers at Iran's Shahid Beheshti University of Medical

  • NASA Astronaut Marks 9/11 Anniversary on International Space Station

    NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, from aboard the International Space Station, paying tribute to victims and first responders. “We will never forget,” says Kimbrough.Kimbrough was working on the space station with six other members of Expedition 65, which began in April and ends in October. Credit: @Space_Station via Storyful

  • Spacewalkers press ahead with power system upgrades

    The spacewalk is the fourth in a series devoted to upgrading the space station's power system.

  • Youniverse by Elsie Burch Donald, review: if only school science lessons had been this vivid

    If, like me, you waved goodbye to the sciences at the age of 16 and have felt insecure about it ever since, then Youniverse is the book you need. Reading Elsie Burch Donald’s brisk but engaging whistle-stop guide to science in the modern world acts as an odd sort of Proustian madeleine, one that takes you back to Bunsen burners, ticker-tape timers and strange objects in formaldehyde, stored tantalisingly out of reach in glass-panelled shelves, only to be taken down and examined as an end-of-term