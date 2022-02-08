U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Fusion Fuel Green Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast Date

Fusion Fuel Green PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 to discuss financial results and fourth quarter operational highlights.

Join the webcast:

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen technology. Fusion has created a revolutionary, integrated solar-to-hydrogen solution that enables off-grid production of hydrogen with zero carbon-emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact
ir@fusion-fuel.eu


