U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,348.00
    -72.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.75
    -11.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.60
    -10.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.06
    -1.38 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +1.16 (+7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3450
    -0.2250 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,413.48
    +1,156.33 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.86
    +76.37 (+6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.16
    -39.55 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Fusion Fuel Green Receives Approval for €4.3 million in POSEUR Funding for HEVO-Sul Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), ("Fusion Fuel", or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced today that it has received approval from Portugal’s Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficient Use of Resources (POSEUR) for its proposed HEVO-Sul project in Sines, Portugal. The Portuguese government has allocated €40 million in direct grants for the POSEUR program, which aims to support the production of green hydrogen and other renewable gases, and Fusion Fuel will receive €4.3 million for the project, which has a total investment value of €8 million.

The HEVO-Sul project is comprised of 178 HEVO-SOLAR units, which will produce approximately 418 tons of green hydrogen annually. The hydrogen will be used for several applications, including injection into the natural gas distribution network, as a feedstock for green ammonia production, as well as for bottling in pressurized cylinders for industrial uses. Fusion Fuel has already signed a lease agreement for the land to be used for the HEVO-Sul project. Construction is expected to commence in late 2021, and the Company expects operations to commence no later than the end of 2022.

In addition to the HEVO-Sul project, Fusion Fuel is the technology provider for two other projects submitted to the POSEUR program. A decision on these projects is expected in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the approval, Joao Wahnon, Head of Business Development at Fusion Fuel, remarked: “the POSEUR decision is an important milestone for Fusion Fuel and for Portugal’s aspirations of being a leader in the green hydrogen economy. This project is of strategic value to Fusion Fuel as it builds on our portfolio of Company-owned projects and promises to further validate the attractiveness of our off-grid, solar-to-hydrogen technology to produce cost-competitive green hydrogen. While we are still awaiting a response on the two projects where Fusion would serve as technology supplier, we are optimistic as they use the same HEVO-SOLAR technology and would further the government’s efforts to position Portugal in the vanguard of the green hydrogen movement.”

About Fusion Fuel Green plc.

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

For more information go to www.fusion-fuel.eu

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such expectations and projections involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may be outside of the Company’s control. Accordingly, some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. The forward-looking statements and projections herein should not be regarded as a representation or prediction that the Company will achieve or is likely to achieve any particular results. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Use of Social Media as a Source of Material News

The Company uses, and will continue to use, its LinkedIn profile, website, press releases, and various social media channels, as additional means of disclosing information to investors, the media, and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on social media or its website, or disseminates in press releases, could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its social media channels, website, and disseminates in press releases, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Investor Relations Contact
ir@fusion-fuel.eu



Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Cheap Energy Stocks Shrug Off Climate Alarm With Cash Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The sobering United Nations-backed report on global warming last week prompted a lot of hand wringing from governments and the general public about fossil fuels. The response from investors in the oil and gas industry? A big shrug.Shares of energy companies, which led the S&P 500 higher for much of the year, ended the week little changed. Oil prices rebounded from a selloff earlier in the month, despite the warnings that the world must wean itself off fossil fuels, and fast.Invest

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • ContextLogic Doesn’t Get its Earnings Wish

    The boom in ecommerce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic propelled several firms toward sky high revenues and valuations. As the trends pull back, and consumers leave mobile shopping platforms in favor of brick and mortar retail, ecommerce companies are feeling the pain. After its IPO in December 2020, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has felt reality kick in after economies reopened in the spring, and once again after its Thursday earnings call last week. (See ContextLogic stock charts on TipRanks) Downgr

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the top e-commerce company in South Korea, posted its second-quarter numbers on Aug. 11. Its revenue growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but a wider-than-expected loss caused its stock to plunge below its IPO price of $35 a share. Coupang's revenue rose 71% year over year (57% on a constant currency basis) to $4.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million and marking its 15th consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year constant currency sales growth.