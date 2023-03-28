U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Fusion Fuel Inks New 10-Year Hydrogen Purchase Agreement In Portugal

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) has signed a ten-year offtake contract with European developer Hydrogen Ventures Ltd for thirty tons of green hydrogen per annum.

  • First orders are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The hydrogen will be produced at the company's projects in Evora, Portugal, where Fusion Fuel is expanding its production capacity to roughly 50 tons per annum by year-end.

  • Hydrogen Ventures expects to use the hydrogen for mobility applications in Portugal.

  • "With our decentralized, distributed approach to hydrogen production, and robust project pipeline in Portugal, Fusion Fuel is well positioned to make green hydrogen accessible to a wide range of stakeholders, particularly for some of the more emergent applications – like mobility – that ascribe the highest value for green hydrogen today," said Pedro Caçorino Dias, Fusion Fuel's Head of Portugal.

  • The contract represents Fusion Fuel's second hydrogen purchase agreement in Portugal to date.

  • Price Action: HTOO shares closed lower by 6.69% at $2.37 on Monday.

  • Photo Via Company

