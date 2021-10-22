U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,501.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,434.00
    -44.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.10
    -1.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +0.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    +27.10 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.12
    -0.37 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7370
    -0.2510 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,498.45
    -1,496.42 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.41
    -27.24 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.49
    +32.19 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Service Fusion Integrates with Trane and American Standard to Simplify HVAC Dealer sales Process

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, an EverCommerce solution (NASDAQ: EVCM) and leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, announced today its product integration with Trane® Residential and American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning, leading global providers of indoor comfort solutions and services. This phase of the multi-step integration allows contractors to receive, manage, and provide updates on leads and jobs originating from Trane and American Standard, eliminating multiple manual entry processes and saving contractors' valuable time.

(PRNewsfoto/Service Fusion)
(PRNewsfoto/Service Fusion)

"As more of our dealers are investing in field service management software, we wanted to make the process as seamless as possible," said Katherine Shin, VP of Customer Experience, "Integrating with Service Fusion enables those on the platform to simplify how they run their entire business, from acquiring a new customer to when that customer needs after-sales service."

"We are delighted to deliver this first phase of the integration to our customers just a few short months after announcing the expansion of our partnership with Trane and American Standard," said Jose Moreira, SVP of Partnerships and Operations at Service Fusion, "These features will provide valuable, time-saving benefits, and we're excited to begin work on the next phases."

Service Fusion is the first field service management software provider to complete and launch the integration after announcing the partnership earlier this year. The next phase of the integration, expected in 2022, will enable dealers to streamline workflows relating to product catalogs and inventory availability.

About Service Fusion

Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 5,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate their business from anywhere. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com

About American Standard

American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning offers a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, parts support and advanced controls for residential and light commercial applications to help families feel more comfortable and breathe easier in their homes. For more information, visit www.americanstandardair.com

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce [Nasdaq: EVCM] is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the structure and benefits of the integration between Service Fusion and Trane. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors described in EverCommerce Inc.'s filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While EverCommerce may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-fusion-integrates-with-trane-and-american-standard-to-simplify-hvac-dealer-sales-process-301406018.html

SOURCE Service Fusion

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: SAP SE

    Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

  • Are These 2 E-Commerce Stocks Turning Into Advertising Giants?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) are e-commerce giants that are increasingly also discovering the wonders of advertising revenue. The coronavirus pandemic fueled Amazon's growth in advertising sales. In its most recent quarter, Amazon reported an 83% increase to $7.9 billion in advertising revenue from the same quarter last year.

  • B12 raises $15.7M to become the Shopify for professional services firms

    When it comes to the digital world, many professional service firms are still working to get caught up -- especially the smaller players. Today, B12, a startup that is focused on helping those smaller professional service organizations such as law and accounting firms or mortgage brokerages more easily accept online payments and build a digital presence in general, announced it has raised $15.7 million in funding led by Tola Capital. Breyer Capital, General Catalyst, Naval Ravikant and others also put money in the round, which brings B12's total funding to $28.1 million.

  • THE NEW LOYALTY PROGRAM: An equal partnership between brands and consumers

    Canadian influencer–marketing pioneer bicom is once again revolutionizing the world of communications and marketing with an exclusive collaboration with European tech startup, Spitche. bicom is launching b nation powered by Spitche, the first–ever platform that lets brands find and reward their active customers.

  • Tech watchdog campaign challenges big tech for hiding behind small business

    The project has received support from the Main Street Alliance, Small Business Rising, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and the American Economic Liberties Project. "The [campaign] really underscores the litany of Big Tech's harms to which these small business owners are subject – from misleading and unreliable data, to hidden costs and sudden changes to rules or algorithms that can kneecap their entire company without any access to customer service," Accountable Tech co-founder Jesse Lehrich told TechCrunch.

  • ‘We are a county of small businesses.’ Miami-Dade launches vaccine initiative for workers

    Miami-Dade County has partnered with the Health Foundation of South Florida and more than 20 chambers of commerce to launch a new initiative to encourage vaccinations among small businesses.

  • CFIB statement on changes to federal business support programs

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is relieved that some broad-based business supports will remain in place following today's federal announcement on wage and rent subsidies for businesses affected by COVID-19, but concerned that the eligibility rules and thresholds will put them out of reach for many.

  • Business Ideas That Sound Good on Paper but Are Duds

    For many individuals, starting a business is an exciting idea. Others, who may have lost a job during the coronavirus pandemic, may consider it a necessity. Before you take the plunge, however, you...

  • Inside a European push to outlaw creepy ads

    European Union lawmakers are mobilizing support for a ban on tracking-based advertising to be added to a new set of Internet rules for the bloc -- which were proposed at the back end of last year but are now entering the last stretch of negotiations ahead of becoming pan-EU law. If they succeed it could have wide-ranging implications for adtech giants like Facebook and Google. The move follows a smorgasbord of concerns raised in recent years over how such creepy ads, which use personal data to decide who sees which marketing message, can negatively impact individuals, businesses and society -- from the risk of discrimination and predatory targeting of vulnerable people and groups; to the amplification of online disinformation and the threat that poses to democratic processes; to the vast underbelly of ad fraud embedded in the current system.

  • Comcast Business Provides Reef Industries With Advanced Security to Support Digital Operations

    Secure network solutions bolster manufacturer’s network visibility and control

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Bitcoin sets new record above $66K as market cheers 'almost perfect' ETF debut

    Bitcoin set a new record high on the heels of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) — and another soon to come.

  • It's Time to Buy Verizon, but What About AT&T?

    AT&T stock is trading lower after earnings and dropping back below its COVID low from 2020. Here's how we're trading it now.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow near record highs on solid forecasts from healthcare firms

    The S&P 500 and the Dow inched closer to record highs on Wednesday after strong forecasts from healthcare companies Anthem and Abbott, while the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather. The Dow Jones Industrials Average was just short of all-time highs reached in mid-August, while the benchmark S&P 500 index traded 0.2% below its early September record.

  • Footwear maker Crocs plans to outrun supply chain woes; shares jump

    The company, known for its rubber clogs, said on Thursday it would move production to China, Indonesia and Bosnia, from Vietnam which had become a manufacturing hub for many companies across the world, especially apparel. Crocs had planned on 70% of its production coming from Vietnam in 2021, before deciding to move out some output, Chief executive Officer Andre Rees said on an analyst call. Many factories in Vietnam's manufacturing hubs have been shut or are operating with drastically fewer on-floor workers since mid-July due to a surge in Delta variant cases, hitting supplies of major clothing companies including Nike Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch and Adidas AG.

  • Birkin bag maker Hermes shrugs off China slowdown, sales beat forecasts

    Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes grew by 31% in the third quarter, beating market expectations even as the pace of the rebound from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic slowed down from the previous three months. Analysts had expected comparable revenues at the French luxury group, which strip out currency fluctuations, to grow by 21% in the three months to September, according to a consensus cited by UBS. Luxury goods companies have recovered sharply from the fallout of the health emergency, lifted by strong demand for high-end wares as lockdowns ease across the world and consumers return to socialising.

  • Crypto Miner Stronghold Digital Soars in Trading Debut

    The environmentally friendly bitcoin miner that’s using coal waste for energy opened 42% higher than its $19 IPO price.

  • Stocks Pull Back As Treasury Yields Rise

    Meanwhile, WTI oil failed to settle above $84 and pulled back towards the $83 level.