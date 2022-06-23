U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,779.00
    +16.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,549.00
    +78.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,632.00
    +66.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,694.80
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.35
    +0.16 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0064 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    -0.0630 (-2.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.23
    -0.96 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1150
    -1.0250 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,594.66
    +307.53 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.23
    +6.15 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.53
    -23.69 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND for FPI-2059, an Investigational Small Molecule-Based Radiopharmaceutical Targeting Solid Tumors Expressing NTSR1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FUSN

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for [225Ac]-FPI-2059 (FPI-2059) and the corresponding imaging analogue [111In]-FPI-2058 (FPI-2058). FPI-2059 is a targeted alpha therapy (TAT) designed to use a small molecule to target and deliver actinium-225 to tumor sites expressing neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), a protein that is overexpressed in multiple solid tumor types, including colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, neuroendocrine differentiated prostate, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and Ewing sarcoma cancers.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

"The FPI-2059 program showcases Fusion's ability to use our platform technology and R&D expertise to efficiently convert different classes of targeting molecules into TATs against innovative targets that are designed to address cancers with high unmet need," said John Valliant, Ph.D. "With FPI-2059, we believe there is significant opportunity to address multiple solid tumor types, including neuroendocrine differentiated prostate cancer where PSMA expression is typically low and therefore patients are not adequately treated by existing radioligand therapies. We look forward to progressing FPI-2059, Fusion's first small molecule-based TAT and third clinical program, into a Phase 1 study."

Fusion acquired [177Lu]-IPN-1087 (IPN-1087), a lutetium-based beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical, from Ipsen in April 2021, and converted the compound to the alpha-emitting [225Ac]-FPI-2059. In clinical studies, IPN-1087 showed promising early safety data and good uptake in multiple tumor types. In a head-to-head in vivo comparison of therapeutic efficacy in a mouse xenograft model of colorectal cancer between FPI-2059 and IPN-1087, results show tumor regression with FPI-2059 is achieved at doses of approximately 1500 times lower than IPN-1087.

Fusion plans to initiate a Phase 1, non-randomized, open-label clinical trial in patients with solid tumors expressing NTSR1, intended to investigate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics and to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose. The study will prioritize six solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, pancreatic, neuroendocrine prostate, colorectal, gastric and Ewing sarcoma. The study employs a 3 + 3 dose escalation design to evaluate multiple ascending doses of FPI-2059. As part of the screening process, patients will be administered an imaging analogue of FPI-2059, FPI-2058, and only those who meet predefined tumor uptake and safety criteria will go on to receive FPI-2059.

Radiopharmaceuticals are a precision medicine in that the alpha therapeutic can be converted into a corresponding imaging analogue with a different radionuclide (in this case indium), used to screen for a biomarker in patients with tumors that express the cancer target, increasing the likelihood of response to therapy. Fusion plans to provide additional guidance on timelines for the FPI-2059 program following initial experience with patient screening in order to better predict the cadence of patient enrollment.

About FPI-2059

[225Ac]-FPI-2059 (FPI-2059) is a targeted alpha therapy combining actinium-225 with a small molecule designed to target neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), in development as a potential treatment for various solid tumors. NTSR1 is a promising target for cancer treatment that is overexpressed in multiple solid tumors including colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, neuroendocrine differentiated prostate, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and Ewing sarcoma cancers. FPI-2059 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology, and leveraging the Company's actinium supply and manufacturing expertise, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966 targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) and FPI-2059, a small molecule acquired from Ipsen, targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1). In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop up to three novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs), the first of which is currently in IND enabling studies, and explore up to five combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Repair Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion also recently entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to the statements regarding Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (the "Company") future business and financial performance. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "expect," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements, as are expressed or implied statements with respect to the Company's potential drug candidates, including any expressed or implied statements regarding the successful development of product candidate FPI-2059. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: there can be no guarantees that the Company will advance any clinical product candidate or other component of its potential pipeline to the clinic, to the regulatory process or to commercialization; management's expectations could be affected by unexpected patient recruitment delays or regulatory actions or delays; uncertainties relating to, or unsuccessful results of, clinical trials, including additional data relating to the ongoing clinical trials evaluating its product candidates; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct its research, development and commercialization activities; changes in the Company's business plan or objectives; the ability of the Company to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in general; and the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for its product candidates and its discoveries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. These and other risks which may impact management's expectations are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC and in any subsequent periodic or current report that the Company files with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's estimates only as of the date of this release (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as reflecting the Company's views, expectations or beliefs at any date subsequent to the date of this release. While Fusion may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if the Company's estimates change.

Investors and others should note that Fusion communicates with its investors and the public using the Fusion website, www.fusionpharma.com, including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations, SEC filings, and press releases. The information that Fusion posts on this website could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Fusion encourages investors, media and others interested to review the information that Fusion posts there on a regular basis.

Contact:
Amanda Cray
Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
617-967-0207
cray@fusionpharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-announces-fda-clearance-of-ind-for-fpi-2059-an-investigational-small-molecule-based-radiopharmaceutical-targeting-solid-tumors-expressing-ntsr1-301574001.html

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • FDA to order Juul to pull e-cigarettes off U.S. market: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that the FDA has ordered Juul to pull its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market.

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • Athira Pharma's stock plummets after disappointing drug trial results

    The company's lead drug didn't produce a significant change in working memory speed or cognition compared with a placebo.

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Recent Spate Of Positive Cancer News?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company unveiled positive results in cancer treatment this month? Is JNJ stock a buy?

  • Why Drinking Only on the Weekends May Be Hurting Your Health, According to a New Study

    If you're looking to moderate your alcohol consumption, you may think that drinking only on certain days can help curb your intake—but a recent study is showing the opposite. Here's how to imbibe in a healthier way.

  • Moderna Says Its Latest Booster Offers Protection as Omicron Subvariants Spread

    Two versions of Omicron appear on their way to becoming the dominant varieties of coronavirus circulating in the U.S.

  • Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids 6 to 17 Years Faces CDC Review

    Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider recommending the shot in one of the last steps before it becomes more broadly available.

  • Why Are Hundreds of Grand Canyon Tourists Suddenly Getting Sick?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Kristi Key came across a concerning site: four hikers resting on the side of the trail, looking a little worse for wear. After learning that two of the hikers had spent the previous night violently vomiting, Key offered to call a rescue team, but the group declined. But when she saw them sitting in the same spot on her return trip, with one of the hikers still vomiting, she knew it was time to c

  • Why the FDA Is Looking to Ban Juul in the US

    It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated.

  • New COVID-19 variants raise limited worries of new spikes

    About one out of three COVID-19 cases in the United States now stem from the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, which are on their way to becoming the most dominant coronavirus strains in the country. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 11.4 and 23.5 percent of…

  • COVID cases surge again in Europe as Moderna says its booster candidate protects against BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants

    COVID cases are again surging in Europe, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron that are deemed to be 10% to 15% more infectious than earlier variants and are spreading fast in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Denmark.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • ‘Waiting for so long’: COVID vaccines reach youngest Floridians

    ST. PETERSBURG — When Delquanda Turner Smith saw the alert on her phone last week that the COVID-19 vaccine had been approved for children ages 4 and under, she breathed a sigh of relief. Her two youngest sons — Carlton is 3 and Erik is 4 — both suffer from an immune disorder which prevents their bodies from fighting off even minor illnesses. “(They) can’t fight off a common cold, how (are ...

  • Delta plus won’t lead to summer of Covid chaos, say scientists

    There is no need to worry about a summer Covid wave fuelled by a “delta plus” variant, scientists have said.

  • GBS: GBS’ Prints Are All Over It

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:GBS READ THE FULL GBS RESEARCH REPORT GBS Signs Exclusivity Agreement for Fingerprint Drug Detection Company In a June 16 th press release , GBS, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) announced that it had entered into an exclusivity agreement to acquire Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited (IFP), a UK-based device company that is developing a fingerprint reader for drug screening and

  • Abortion and bioethics: Principles to guide U.S. abortion debates

    Four basic principles guide the field of medical ethics. goc/E+ via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide the fate of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established the nationwide right to choose an abortion. If the court’s decision hews close to the leaked draft opinion first published by Politico in May 2022, the court’s new conservative majority will overturn Roe. Rancorous debate about the ruling is often dominated by politics. Ethics garners less attention, although

  • Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots

    Top Tennessee Republican House leaders on Wednesday urged Gov. Bill Lee to delay the state's health department from distributing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. In a letter sent to the Republican governor, House leaders said they had too many concerns surrounding the vaccine for those under 5 years old. “We ask that you direct the Tennessee Department of Health to halt distribution, promotion or recommendation of COVID-19 vaccines for our youngest Tennesseans,” the letter stated.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • Fitness trainer goes off on TikTok about viral ‘healthy Coke’ substitute: ‘Stop making things other things’

    TikTok fitness instructor James Cappola has some choice words for soda substitutes.