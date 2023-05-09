Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Radiopharmaceuticals Day

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Radiopharmaceuticals Day on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's clinical portfolio includes: FPI-2265 targeting prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial; FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor currently in a Phase 1 trial; FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), currently in a Phase 1 trial; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), currently in a Phase 1 trial. In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Response Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. The Company recently received IND clearance for the first novel TAT under the collaboration, which targets EGFR-cMET. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. To support Fusion's growing pipeline of TATs, the company has signed strategic actinium supply agreements with TRIUMF, Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical.

Story continues

Contact:

Amanda Cray

Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(617) 967-0207

cray@fusionpharma.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-guggenheim-healthcare-talks-radiopharmaceuticals-day-301819263.html

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/09/c7369.html