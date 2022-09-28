Fusion Power Offering $0 Down Solar Making Affordable, Clean Energy More Accessible To US Homeowners

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Here in the US, residential energy usage accounts for approximately 21% of the nation's total energy consumption, yet only 4% of US homes are powered by Solar Energy. Most are powered by non-renewable and non-sustainable resources like coal and fossil fuels. With America's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 in mind, Fusion Power, based out of Gilbert, AZ is doing their part to increase access to clean and affordable energy to Americans by offering solar systems to qualifying homeowners for $0 out of pocket cost.

Fusion Power Headquarters

Fusion Powers Headquarters

Founded in 2017, Fusion Power has installed thousands of solar systems in Texas and Arizona. During its time in business, Fusion found that many homeowners saw the benefits of converting to clean energy but simply couldn't afford to make the switch. Though the price of a residential solar system has dropped by an annual average of more than 60% over the last decade, the cost of an average 6KWh system still ranges from $16,000 - $21,000 . Through their new offering, Fusion Power has made it possible for homeowners to power their home with solar energy for $0 out of pocket, leaving them with a brand new, custom designed solar system, and a fixed monthly bill, lower than they're already paying for power. To make this possible, the company maintains relations with its network of lending partners to offer low, and in some cases, interest free, financing options. The company also helps homeowners take advantage of the current 26% Federal Solar Tax Incentive to credit nearly a third of the total system cost.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Team Member

Their specially-designed solar systems reduce a home's carbon footprint and increase its value while simultaneously eliminating a monthly expense for the homeowner and reducing their monthly cost of electricity. According to the EIA (US Energy Information Administration), energy costs increase at a national average of 1.8% annually. Since last May, the EIA reports an increase of 8.9% in average revenue per kwh.

Story continues

Fusion Power's CSO, Jared Gillespie, puts it plainly, "You've seem what's happened with gas prices right? What if I were to offer you a gas card that would allow you to buy your fuel for $3/gallon for the next 20 years? Would you take it? Of course you would! That's essentially what solar does for your cost of electricity--You either pay energy rates that will keep going up, or you can lock in your rate and pay a fixed, lower cost over the next 20 years until eventually you don't pay anything at all. Oh, and by the way, you don't have to put any money down to get set up, and you get a huge tax credit for using clean energy. It's an absolute no brainer."

Since 2017, Fusion Power has installed thousands of solar systems in Texas and Arizona. When designed and installed correctly, a home solar system increases the value of a home and reduces its carbon footprint and lowers the homeowner's monthly cost of energy.

As seen in recent news, here in the U.S, stories of "fly by night" solar contractors Misleading Property Owners and Improperly Installing Solar Systems have become all quite common. In many of these cases, homeowners find themselves out of the loop with very little or unclear communication. To ensure that they provide a consistently positive customer experience, Fusion Power's handles the entire process, in-house from start to finish. Each system is designed by the company's team of experienced solar technicians and installed by their team led by NABCEP certified electricians. The process from start to finish is built around transparency through education and the end goal of a personalized solar system that fits the needs of each home. To start the process, a preliminary in-home consultation is scheduled with each homeowner to provide an opportunity for them to ask questions, learn more about the technology and installation process and go over key variables that affect the system's price & energy production. Each project is assigned to a dedicated project manager who serves as each homeowner's primary point of contact. Customers are also updated automatically via text, email and phone calls as things progress.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Team Member

For many Arizona families, Fusion Power's program has made a big difference in the comfort level of their home. Many of their customers are on a fixed income and have reported having to keep their house at 80+ degrees in the summer to combat high energy costs. The company takes into consideration the home's energy production needs to fit a family's desired internal temperature and designs the system accordingly. Since their power is produced on-site, homeowners enjoy a lower monthly cost of energy and a cooler home.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Charity Trip, Oct 2021, Costa Rica

About Fusion Power: Fusion Power, 6150 W Chandler Blvd. 17, Chandler, AZ 85226, is an environmentally focused and family oriented solar installer that specializes in residential solar systems. Founded in 2017, the company has overseen more than 6000 residential solar installation projects. The company aims to expand their operations and are hiring for several positions in TX and AZ. Homeowners interested in making the switch to solar through Fusion Power can contact them by phone at (844) 387-6797 or email at contact @fusionpowerco.com . Individuals interested in pursuing career opportunities with Fusion Power. can apply online at https://www.fusionpowerco.com/careers .

SOURCE: Fusion Power





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/717757/Fusion-Power-Offering-0-Down-Solar-Making-Affordable-Clean-Energy-More-Accessible-To-US-Homeowners



