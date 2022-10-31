U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.25
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,813.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,475.75
    +28.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.60
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    -0.38 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.70
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0078 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0147 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7260
    +1.3060 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,497.37
    -135.27 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Fusion Power Offers $0 Down on Solar Energy Making Clean Energy More Accessible To US Homeowners

Fusion Power
·5 min read

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / US residential energy usage accounts for approximately 21% of the nation's total energy consumption. Yet, only 4% of US homes are powered by Solar Energy because most are powered by non-renewable and non-sustainable resources like coal and fossil fuels. With America's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 in mind, Fusion Power, based in Gilbert, AZ, is doing their part to increase access to clean and affordable energy to Americans by offering solar systems to qualifying homeowners for $0 out of pocket cost.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture
Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Headquarters

Founded in 2017, Fusion Power has installed thousands of solar systems in Texas and Arizona. During its time in business, Fusion found that many homeowners saw the benefits of converting to clean energy but simply couldn't afford to make the switch. Though the price of a residential solar system has dropped by an annual average of more than 60% over the last decade, the cost of an average 6KWh system still ranges from $16,000 - $21,000. Through their new offering, Fusion Power has made it possible for homeowners to power their home with solar energy for $0 out of pocket, leaving them with a brand new, custom designed solar system, and a fixed monthly bill, lower than they're already paying for power. To make this possible, the company maintains relations with its network of lending partners to offer low, and in some cases, interest free, financing options. The company also helps homeowners take advantage of the current 26% Federal Solar Tax Incentive to credit nearly a third of the total system cost.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture
Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Team Member

Their specially-designed solar systems reduce a home's carbon footprint and increase its value while simultaneously eliminating a monthly expense for the homeowner and reducing their monthly cost of electricity. According to the EIA (US Energy Information Administration), energy costs increase at a national average of 1.8% annually. Since last May, the EIA reports an increase of 8.9% in average revenue per kwh.

Fusion Power's CSO, Jared Gillespie, puts it plainly, "You've seem what's happened with gas prices right? What if I were to offer you a gas card that would allow you to buy your fuel for $3/gallon for the next 20 years? Would you take it? Of course you would! That's essentially what solar does for your cost of electricity--You either pay energy rates that will keep going up, or you can lock in your rate and pay a fixed, lower cost over the next 20 years until eventually you don't pay anything at all. Oh, and by the way, you don't have to put any money down to get set up, and you get a huge tax credit for using clean energy. It's an absolute no brainer."

Since 2017, Fusion Power has installed thousands of solar systems in Texas and Arizona. When designed and installed correctly, a home solar system increases the value of a home and reduces its carbon footprint and lowers the homeowner's monthly cost of energy.

As seen in recent news, here in the U.S, stories of "fly by night" solar contractors Misleading Property Owners and Improperly Installing Solar Systems have become all quite common. In many of these cases, homeowners find themselves out of the loop with very little or unclear communication. To ensure that they provide a consistently positive customer experience, Fusion Power's handles the entire process, in-house from start to finish. Each system is designed by the company's team of experienced solar technicians and installed by their team led by NABCEP certified electricians. The process from start to finish is built around transparency through education and the end goal of a personalized solar system that fits the needs of each home. To start the process, a preliminary in-home consultation is scheduled with each homeowner to provide an opportunity for them to ask questions, learn more about the technology and installation process and go over key variables that affect the system's price & energy production. Each project is assigned to a dedicated project manager who serves as each homeowner's primary point of contact. Customers are also updated automatically via text, email and phone calls as things progress.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture
Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Team Member

For many Arizona families, Fusion Power's program has made a big difference in the comfort level of their home. Many of their customers are on a fixed income and have reported having to keep their house at 80+ degrees in the summer to combat high energy costs. The company takes into consideration the home's energy production needs to fit a family's desired internal temperature and designs the system accordingly. Since their power is produced on-site, homeowners enjoy a lower monthly cost of energy and a cooler home.

Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture
Advent Media, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Fusion Power Charity Trip, Oct 2021, Costa Rica

About Fusion Power:

Fusion Power, 6150 W Chandler Blvd. 17, Chandler, AZ 85226, is an environmentally focused and family oriented solar installer that specializes in residential solar systems. Founded in 2017, the company has overseen more than 6000 residential solar installation projects. The company aims to expand their operations and are hiring for several positions in TX and AZ. Homeowners interested in making the switch to solar through Fusion Power can contact them by phone at (844) 387-6797 or email at contact@fusionpowerco.com. Individuals interested in pursuing career opportunities with Fusion Power. can apply online at https://www.fusionpowerco.com/careers.

SOURCE: Fusion Power



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718363/Fusion-Power-Offers-0-Down-on-Solar-Energy-Making-Clean-Energy-More-Accessible-To-US-Homeowners

Recommended Stories

  • Why First Solar Stock Surged Today

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) jumped 9.7% on Monday, following bullish commentary from two Wall Street investment teams. Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith reiterated his buy rating on First Solar's stock. First Solar's third-quarter financial report showed that it's well positioned to benefit from the industry's favorable supply and demand dynamics, according to Dumoulin-Smith.

  • Nikola, KeyState Ink Partnership On Hydrogen Supply

    Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has partnered with KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis to create Pennsylvania's first low-carbon hydrogen production value chain. The project is intended to represent the transition to lower emissions transportation, chemicals and manufacturing. The companies will eventually enter into a definitive agreement to expand the hydrogen supply for Nikola's zero-emissions heavy-duty cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). KeyState plans to supply Nikola with up to 100 tons per day of low

  • Nikola, KeyState to collaborate on hydrogen supply

    However, Nikola said it was working on a definitive agreement with the hydrogen producer to expand supply for Nikola's fuel-cell electric vehicles. The over 7,000-acre KeyState site is expected to be operational in 2026 and will also supply ammonia and urea for industrial and transportation markets. Nikola is also building a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck with a range of up to 500 miles and a refuel time of under 20 minutes that would enable it to carry freight over longer distances.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Adds Another Big Fuel Source

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a rarity in the utility sector. A big growth driver has been its investments in renewable energy. While renewables will remain a powerful growth driver in the coming years, the company continues seeking additional fuel sources to keep growing at an above-average rate.

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • Tesla Talked to Glencore About Buying Stake in the Miner

    Discussions were preliminary and didn’t result in any deal. Tesla is already a customer of Glencore, a big cobalt producer.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Enphase Energy Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In

    Jeff Miller/GettyGlacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.But it’s not as simple as translocating this species into the park. In order to crea

  • ‘It’s got nasty’: the battle to build the US’s biggest solar power farm

    A community turns on itself over the aptly named Mammoth solar project, a planned $1.5bn power field nearly the size of Manhattan

  • OPEC Sees Booming Oil Demand Until Middle of Century

    The cartel called for trillions of dollars worth of investments in the oil industry over the next two decades to meet what it expects to be booming demand for fossil fuels stretching far into the middle of the century.

  • Lula ally pays tribute to Dom Phillips and vows to protect the Amazon

    With Bolsonaro gone, Marina Silva promises to honour murdered environmental activists by ending deforestation

  • In California’s Wine Country, Some Towns Ban New Gasoline Stations

    Advocates urge prohibitions to fight climate change, while opponents say gas prices will rise and stations can charge electric cars.

  • WEC Energy says $360M investment in solar farm eligible for tax credits

    WEC Energy Group said it will invest about $360 million in a solar-panel center on a 1,500-acre Illinois site — a project that will be eligible for tax credits under the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

  • China Is Doubling Down on Coal Despite Its Green Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- China is building a vast array of new coal-fired power stations, potentially more than the operating capacity of the US, even though it knows the plants will probably never be fully used.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs Europe

  • Europe’s Winter Could Be Colder Than Normal, Threatening Higher Gas Demand

    Colder weather conditions this winter could add pressure on governments and companies managing the continent’s supply of natural gas, just as they try to pivot away from their reliance on Russia.

  • A way to get solar energy — no rooftop panels required — is making headway in Illinois: ‘Community solar is about to explode’

    CHICAGO — There are no shiny black solar panels on the roof of his condo building, but Paul Dickerson is enjoying the benefits of clean energy just the same. Dickerson, 73, of Oak Park, Illinois, has signed up for what is known in Illinois as community solar — a program in which residents subscribe to nearby solar farms, reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and receiving discounts ...

  • Don’t toss your Halloween candy wrappers without reading this first

    Halloween fun is actually serious business, and that means the potential for lots of waste at a time when more of our shopping aims to be environmentally sound. There are smarter ways to enjoy a fun-filled Halloween with less guilt about our impact on Earth, and it starts with informed, not reckless, recycling. The National Confectioners Association says 75% of people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, and within that number, 93% plan to indulge with lots of chocolate and candy.

  • NASA takes image of 'smiling' sun – but it's no laughing matter

    Images of a smiling sun caught on camera by NASA on Oct. 26 prompted a solar storm warning on Saturday, with NOAA alerting of anticipated unsettled conditions.

  • Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean. System expected to become hurricane before landfall

    The Caribbean will remain unsettled in early November, and thunderstorms could organize into one or more tropical systems, according to AccuWeather.

  • Karora Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2022 Following the Retirement of Diversified Carbon Offsets Purchased via Invert Inc. and Provides Update on Emissions Reduction Strategy

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will achieve carbon neutrality for the second straight year in 2022 for its own operations (Scope 1 emissions) and purchased electricity consumption (Scope 2 emissions) through the purchase and retirement of 95,000 tonnes of verified carbon offset credits. The credit retirements form a part of Karora's ongoing carbon emissions reduction and concurrent offset strategy.