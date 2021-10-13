U.S. markets closed

Fusion Splicer Market Size to grow by USD 248.10 Mn | Future Trends, Market Share, Industry Analysis, and Forecast | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Fusion Splicer Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Attractive Opportunities in Fusion Splicer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The fusion splicer market is estimated to grow by USD 248.10 million from 2021 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing global data traffic and growing investments in FTTx deployment. But, complexity in the installation process is hindering the market growth.

The rising adoption of fiber optic cables is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the issues related to optical fiber deployment and accidental breakage might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The fusion splicer market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3SAE Technologies Inc., Aurora Optics Inc., Corning Inc., Fiber Cable Solution Technology Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., INNO Instrument Inc., Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co. Ltd., Signal Fire Technology Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fusion splicer market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into telecommunications, enterprise, cable TV, aerospace and defense, and others. The market growth in the telecommunication segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Fusion Splicer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 248.10 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3SAE Technologies Inc., Aurora Optics Inc., Corning Inc., Fiber Cable Solution Technology Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., INNO Instrument Inc., Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co. Ltd., Signal Fire Technology Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

