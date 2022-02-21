U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.80
    -0.27 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.50
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9390
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,230.50
    +140.06 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.97
    -35.81 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,915.24
    -206.83 (-0.76%)
     

Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore

·2 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fusion Worldwide has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore. With the supply chain experiencing historic constraints leading to lengthy turnaround times, this addition will further Fusion Worldwide's mission to provide world class sourcing and fulfillment, while enhancing its ability to sustain the highest levels of quality standards.

Fusion Worldwide is the premier global open-market distributor of electronic components and finished products.
Fusion Worldwide acquires Prosemi Mfg Lte., an electronic component testing center in Singapore.

"The collaboration of Fusion Worldwide and Prosemi marks an important moment for our company. Quality is always at the forefront of our business and this acquisition demonstrates our continued dedication to excellence. We look forward to providing our customers with the shortest turnaround times possible as we navigate the consistently variable market," said Tobey Gonnerman, president of Fusion Worldwide.

Over its 22-year history, Prosemi has become a trusted source for testing electronic components among some of the world's largest CEMs and OEMs. Fusion Worldwide's already-distinguished standards of quality will be enhanced by Prosemi's state-of-the-art equipment, processes, and expertise.

"Prosemi remains committed to providing the best manufacturing and testing services that exceed expectations," said K.H. Siau, founder and CEO of Prosemi. "Our new partnership with Fusion Worldwide will help us continue to deliver top quality resources in the semiconductor, electronics and PCBA assembly industries."

Since its establishment in 2001, Fusion Worldwide has been steadfast in its promise that quality is a given. The combined 40 years of industry expertise between Fusion Worldwide and Prosemi illustrates the reliability and dedication to a future of continued quality excellence. This extension of Fusion Worldwide's suite of services furthers its goal to provide swift, first-rate strategic sourcing solutions in response to inevitable supply chain shocks.

About Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide is the premier global open market sourcing distributor for electronic products. The company provides customers value through sourcing, inventory management and market intelligence. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the distributor has 22 locations across four continents. For more information visit fusionww.com, or follow Fusion Worldwide on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd

Prosemi, located in Singapore, provides manufacturing services and turnkey projects to semiconductor industries, CEMs and electronics manufacturers. The company distributes high quality electronic components that have been tested with the goal of excelling in customer requirements and expectations. For more information visit prosemitesting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-worldwide-acquires-electronic-component-testing-center-in-singapore-301486086.html

SOURCE Fusion WorldWide

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/20/c4390.html

