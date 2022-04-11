U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

Fusionex is Set To Become the Big Data Hub in the ASEAN Region

Catapultz Group Sdn Bhd
·3 min read

George Town, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Town, Penang -

Fusionex specialises in Analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. It has the largest and most advanced Center of Excellence (COE) for Big Data, Insights-Driven Research and Development, and Immersion Experience in Kuala Lumpur.

Fusionex is all set to become a globally recognised IT brand that stands for quality and distinction. Home to Kuala Lumpur's largest and most advanced Center of Excellence (COE) for Big Data, Insights-Driven Research and Development, and Immersion Experience, Fusionex focuses on Big Data, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

More people are becoming digital shoppers, preferring to buy things and use services online from the comfort of their own homes. Customers now are always linked, always on, and always online. In light of this present scenario, Fusionex brings an AI-powered Retail Solution that helps anyone capitalise on opportunities and increase revenue, setting the path for opening new dimensions in Data Technology.

Committed to bridging the gap between business and technology to create great and enjoyable client experiences across multiple markets, they arranged the Fusionex Data Challenge at the Asia Pacific University New Campus, Technology Park. It was a hit with participants from Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation - APU, Multimedia University, University Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Monash University Malaysia, and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College.

More about the 2019 edition of Fusionex Data Challenge can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RdK7IomXNI

Not only this, but Fusionex’s BDA Training Programs offer complete and industry-ready training for those interested in BDA with several training programs ranging from in-depth lessons to practical applications of Big Data Analytics.

In an interview, Rebecca Goh from Fusionex said, “We want to provide the greatest experience to businesses worldwide through our unique software and solution products. Everyone at Fusionex aims to assist our clients in managing, making sense of, and gaining usable insights from the massive amounts of structured and unstructured data they have access to. By harnessing AI and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, our inventions bring forth the most promising and disruptive technologies that will revolutionise industries and society.”

A multi-award-winning data technology company, Fusionex Big Data is dedicated to cultivating brilliant minds as a first step toward becoming a Big Data hub in the ASEAN area to assist enterprises in overcoming data technology challenges. Fusionex's professionals can address the technical difficulties to give their clients essential support with a global presence.

With hopes to achieve success by establishing a sustainable ecosystem, the company strives to be among the catalyst for future economic growth. Fusionex's state-of-the-art headquarters also house Innovation Gateway, which has a dedicated R&D team that invents things that matter to the world. Furthermore, having established the Fusionex Academy, the company collaborates with academic institutions to educate the future generation of Big Data specialists by strengthening their technological skillsets necessary to stay competitive in today's ever-changing IT industry.


About the Company

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RdK7IomXNI

Fusionex is a multi-award-winning data technology company focused on Analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

###

For more information about Catapultz Group Sdn Bhd, contact the company here:

Catapultz Group Sdn Bhd
Robin Ooi
robin@robin-ooi.com
390-G, Jalan Panchor, Taman Continental, 11600 George Town, Pulau Pinang. Malaysia

CONTACT: Robin Ooi


