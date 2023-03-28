FusionIQ Announces Enhanced Connectivity to Allow Advisors, Firms and Investors to Better Manage Emerging Forms of Risk

Firm Now Provides Users a Seamless View into Six of the Nation's Largest Custodians, Up from Two at the Beginning of the Year

Enhancement Comes as Recent Banking Crisis Puts a Spotlight on Risks that Transcend Investment Products

WOBURN, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ – the first-of-its-kind digital investing platform empowering financial advisors to deliver a personalized, end-to-end investment experience to their clients at scale – today announced that it has enabled connections to three additional custodians via its wealth platform solution. FusionIQ is now connected with six custodians.

The added connectivity will allow users to better manage their overall risk, providing them a seamless and more comprehensive picture of their investment deposits across a broad range of custodial institutions. Fidelity, Pershing and Interactive Brokers are the recent additions to the platform. Equity Trust, Apex and DriveWealth remain connected.

The new additions to the platform come as the first bank failures since the financial crisis have sent shockwaves across the industry, inducing a panic among depositors and briefly putting the futures of several institutions in doubt.

FusionIQ Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Healy said, "One of the takeaways from the recent turmoil in the banking industry is that firms, advisors and investors must appreciate that achieving diversification and managing risk transcends asset allocation. Where assets are located is just as important, especially in an era where family offices and other firms that manage money for wealthy individuals have partnerships with various custodians. While we have thankfully averted another full-scale banking crisis this time around, no one should lose sight of the fact custodians could come under the same pressure we saw within the retail banking industry in recent weeks."

Using a customizable and easy-to-use dashboard, advisors and investors can now access information regarding all their custodial relationships all in one place and, if necessary, move money or alter positions instantaneously. With SIPC protection capped at $500,000 the added insights on the FusionIQ platform are especially relevant for wealthy individuals and the firms and advisors who serve them.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, that offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

