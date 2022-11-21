U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Futu Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Futu Holdings Limited
·19 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Total number of paying clients1 increased 23.8% year-over-year to 1,444,955 as of September 30, 2022.

  • Total number of registered clients2 increased 21.4% year-over-year to 3,132,800 as of September 30, 2022.

  • Total number of users3 increased 15.6 % year-over-year to 19.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

  • Total client assets declined 12.8% year-over-year to HK$369.6 billion as of September 30, 2022.

  • Daily average client assets were HK$416.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 6.2% from the same period in 2021.

  • Total trading volume in the third quarter of 2022 declined 19.7% year-over-year to HK$1.1 trillion, in which trading volume for U.S. stocks was HK$752.0 billion, trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$303.6 billion, and trading volume for stocks under the Stock Connect was HK$26.2 billion.

  • Daily average revenue trades (DARTs)4 in the third quarter of 2022 declined 22.3% year-over-year to 448,309.

  • Margin financing and securities lending balance declined 6.5% year-over-year to HK$29.6 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues increased 12.4% year-over-year to HK$1,945.6 million (US$247.9 million).

  • Total gross profit increased 18.0% year-over-year to HK$1,727.5 million (US$220.1 million).

  • Net income increased 22.7% year-over-year to HK$754.6 million (US$96.1 million).

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income5 increased 24.8% year-over-year to HK$806.1 million (US$102.7 million).

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Total paying clients grew by 58 thousand to 1.44 million, representing a 23.8% year-over-year growth. New paying clients in Singapore increased by about one-third sequentially as we launched online and offline marketing campaigns around low-risk mutual fund products and expanded client acquisition channels. Paying client growth in the U.S. remained robust as we iterated on online marketing and deepened our collaboration with KOLs. Client acquisition decelerated in Hong Kong due to sluggish equity market performance and limited traction of our promotion of silver bond. Although client growth trended down sequentially, we are encouraged to see that our paying clients were sticky as ever – quarterly paying client retention rate remained above 98% across all markets.”

“Total client assets declined 12.8% year-over-year and 14.7% quarter-over-quarter to HK$369.6 billion. The sequential decline was mainly due to lower market valuation on clients’ stock holdings, partially offset by strong net asset inflow despite market volatility. In Singapore, total client assets increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter, attributable to asset inflow across cohorts and higher-quality new clients. Margin financing and securities lending balance increased by 2.3% sequentially due to clients’ bottom fishing of Chinese technology stocks.”

“Equity market plunge led to a 19.5% quarter-over-quarter decline of total trading volume to HK$1.1 trillion. Hong Kong stock trading volume declined 28.3% to HK$303.6 billion amid deteriorating market sentiments across all sectors. U.S. stock trading volume was HK$752.0 billion, down 16.2% quarter-over-quarter. The decline was mainly due to lower trading turnover of technology names, partially offset by strong trading interests in leveraged and inverse ETFs.”

“Total client assets in wealth management reached HK$26.0 billion, representing a 46.7% growth year-over-year and 18.7% growth quarter-over-quarter. In Singapore, wealth management asset balance grew five-fold sequentially as we further expanded fund offerings and upgraded product features. We launched SmartSave in Singapore that allows our clients to automatically subscribe for and redeem SGD- and USD-denominated money market funds, whose returns have become increasingly attractive amid interest rate hikes. Client assets in private funds increased by 67% sequentially as we onboarded a cash management product that offers attractive yield and liquidity for professional investors. As of quarter end, 17% of our paying clients held wealth management positions, up from 15% in the previous quarter.”

“Our enterprise business had 301 IPO and IR clients as well as 572 ESOP clients as of quarter end, up 40.0% and 76.0% year-over-year. More than 50 companies adopted our ESOP services during the quarter, including Ganfeng Lithium and MicroPort.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were HK$1,945.6 million (US$247.9 million), an increase of 12.4% from HK$1,731.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$957.8 million (US$122.0 million), an increase of 2.6% from the third quarter of 2021. The expansion of blended commission rate from 6.9bps to 8.8bps more than offset the year-over-year decrease in trading volume.

Interest income was HK$880.8 million (US$112.2 million), an increase of 39.4% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by higher interest income from bank deposits amid rate hikes despite lower margin financing income and IPO financing interest income.

Other income was HK$107.0 million (US$13.6 million), a decrease of 35.5% from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower IPO financing service charge income, enterprise public relations service charge income and currency exchange service income.

Costs

Total costs were HK$218.1 million (US$27.8 million), a decrease of 18.4% from HK$267.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$82.6 million (US$10.5 million), a decrease of 34.2% from the third quarter of 2021. Brokerage commission expenses declined due to cost savings from our U.S. self-clearing business and lower trading volume.

Interest expenses were HK$44.7 million (US$5.7 million), a decrease of 39.8% from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to lower margin financing interest expenses and lower expenses associated with our securities borrowing and lending business.

Processing and servicing costs were HK$90.8 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 34.7% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher cloud service fees to support overseas market expansion.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit was HK$1,727.5 million (US$220.1 million), an increase of 18.0% from HK$1,463.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 88.8%, as compared to 84.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$761.2 million (US$97.0 million), a decrease of 0.3% from HK$763.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses were HK$313.4 million (US$39.9 million), an increase of 40.0% from the third quarter of 2021. This was primarily due to the increase in research and development headcount to build U.S. clearing capabilities and support new product offerings in existing and new markets.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$235.5 million (US$30.0 million), a decrease of 41.6% from HK$403.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to fewer net new paying clients in the quarter.

General and administrative expenses were HK$212.3 million (US$27.0 million), an increase of 55.2% from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel.

Net Income

Net income increased by 22.7% to HK$754.6 million (US$96.1 million) from HK$615.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net income margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 38.8%, compared with 35.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 24.8% to HK$806.1million (US$102.7 million) from the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.

Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was HK$5.37 (US$0.68), compared with HK$4.00 in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$5.30 (US$0.68), compared with HK$3.94 in the third quarter of 2021. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIca2bc9c5992e46bb83d642235c97c935.
It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution – which allows its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures across different markets – as well as margin financing and securities lending. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK dollars (“HK$”) amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8498 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from the management team of the Company, contain forward-looking statements. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Futu's goal and strategies; Futu's expansion plans; Futu's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Futu's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Futu's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futu's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

As of December 31

 

As of September 30

 

2021

 

2022

 

2022

 

HK$

 

HK$

 

US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

4,555,096

 

6,865,549

 

874,615

Cash held on behalf of clients

54,734,351

 

52,662,417

 

6,708,759

Restricted cash

2,065

 

1,870

 

238

Term deposit

-

 

5,450

 

694

Short-term investments

1,169,741

 

13,373

 

1,704

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

106,203

 

22,349

 

2,847

Loans and advances - current (net of allowance of HK$12,258 thousand and HK$25,913 thousand as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

29,587,306

 

29,720,594

 

3,786,159

Receivables:

 

 

 

 

 

Clients

469,577

 

271,855

 

34,632

Brokers

7,893,927

 

5,068,471

 

645,682

Clearing organizations

1,961,121

 

1,601,026

 

203,958

Fund management companies and fund distributors

72,340

 

80,584

 

10,266

Interest

50,829

 

146,338

 

18,642

Prepaid assets

18,306

 

25,711

 

3,275

Other current assets

81,594

 

110,153

 

14,033

Total current assets

100,702,456

 

96,595,740

 

12,305,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

243,859

 

200,030

 

25,482

Long-term investments

23,394

 

245,724

 

31,303

Loans and advances - non-current

-

 

37,013

 

4,715

Other non-current assets

568,805

 

943,140

 

120,147

Total non-current assets

836,058

 

1,425,907

 

181,647

Total assets

101,538,514

 

98,021,647

 

12,487,151


LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts due to related parties

87,459

 

 

53,602

 

 

6,828

 

Payables:

 

 

 

 

 

Clients

59,127,439

 

 

54,948,151

 

 

6,999,943

 

Brokers

7,599,233

 

 

12,231,738

 

 

1,558,223

 

Clearing organizations

393,782

 

 

2,050,313

 

 

261,193

 

Fund management companies and fund distributors

56,690

 

 

71,143

 

 

9,063

 

Interest

15,359

 

 

15,340

 

 

1,954

 

Borrowings

6,357,405

 

 

6,547,293

 

 

834,071

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4,467,861

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Lease liabilities - current

96,860

 

 

105,536

 

 

13,444

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,176,213

 

 

1,683,822

 

 

214,505

 

Total current liabilities

80,378,301

 

 

77,706,938

 

 

9,899,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities - non-current

163,719

 

 

107,740

 

 

13,725

 

Other non-current liabilities

10,935

 

 

20,726

 

 

2,641

 

Total non-current liabilities

174,654

 

 

128,466

 

 

16,366

 

Total liabilities

80,552,955

 

 

77,835,404

 

 

9,915,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares

58

 

 

63

 

 

8

 

Class B ordinary shares

38

 

 

33

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

17,935,752

 

 

18,091,374

 

 

2,304,692

 

Treasury Stock

(1,178,755

)

 

(3,975,219

)

 

(506,410

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

75,994

 

 

(50,648

)

 

(6,452

)

Retained earnings

4,152,472

 

 

6,120,640

 

 

779,719

 

Total shareholders' equity

20,985,559

 

 

20,186,243

 

 

2,571,561

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

101,538,514

 

 

98,021,647

 

 

12,487,151

 


FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

HK$

 

HK$

 

US$

 

HK$

 

HK$

 

US$

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokerage commission and handling charge income

933,412

 

 

957,804

 

 

122,016

 

 

3,056,091

 

 

2,959,050

 

 

377,084

 

Interest income

631,668

 

 

880,823

 

 

112,210

 

 

1,900,608

 

 

2,076,484

 

 

264,615

 

Other income

165,970

 

   

106,953

 

 

13,625

 

 

555,812

 

 

297,774

 

 

37,947

 

Total revenues

1,731,050

 

 

1,945,580

 

 

247,851

 

 

5,512,511

 

 

5,333,308

 

 

679,646

 

Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses

(125,460

)

 

(82,574

)

 

(10,519

)

 

(484,462

)

 

(265,795

)

 

(33,871

)

Interest expenses

(74,319

)

 

(44,698

)

 

(5,694

)

 

(321,286

)

 

(110,525

)

 

(14,085

)

Processing and servicing costs

(67,439

)

 

(90,843

)

 

(11,573

)

 

(183,463

)

 

(277,642

)

 

(35,381

)

Total costs

(267,218

)

 

(218,115

)

 

(27,786

)

 

(989,211

)

 

(653,962

)

 

(83,337

)

Total gross profit

1,463,832

 

 

1,727,465

 

 

220,065

 

 

4,523,300

 

 

4,679,346

 

 

596,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

(223,905

)

 

(313,439

)

 

(39,930

)

 

(534,692

)

 

(887,613

)

 

(113,112

)

Selling and marketing expenses

(403,065

)

 

(235,457

)

 

(29,995

)

 

(1,055,101

)

 

(742,692

)

 

(94,644

)

General and administrative expenses

(136,782

)

 

(212,270

)

 

(27,041

)

 

(311,147

)

 

(600,802

)

 

(76,563

)

Total operating expenses

(763,752

)

 

(761,166

)

 

(96,966

)

 

(1,900,940

)

 

(2,231,107

)

 

(284,319

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others, net

9,902

 

 

(103,356

)

 

(13,167

)

 

(9,691

)

 

(219,175

)

 

(27,930

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense and share of loss from equity method investment

709,982

 

 

862,943

 

 

109,932

 

 

2,612,669

 

 

2,229,064

 

 

284,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

(94,771

)

 

(104,374

)

 

(13,296

)

 

(301,268

)

 

(247,572

)

 

(31,549

)

Share of loss from equity method investment

-

 

 

(3,926

)

 

(500

)

 

-

 

 

(13,324

)

 

(1,698

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

615,211

 

 

754,643

 

 

96,136

 

 

2,311,401

 

 

1,968,168

 

 

250,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

615,211

 

 

754,643

 

 

96,136

 

 

2,311,401

 

 

1,968,168

 

 

250,813

 


Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.50

 

0.67

 

 

0.09

 

 

1.94

 

1.72

 

 

0.22

 

Diluted

0.49

 

0.66

 

 

0.08

 

 

1.91

 

1.70

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per ADS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

4.00

 

5.37

 

 

0.68

 

 

15.50

 

13.72

 

 

1.75

 

Diluted

3.94

 

5.30

 

 

0.68

 

 

15.26

 

13.59

 

 

1.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1,229,645,101

 

1,124,883,590

 

 

1,124,883,590

 

 

1,192,527,761

 

1,147,484,439

 

 

1,147,484,439

 

Diluted

1,247,110,187

 

1,138,110,884

 

 

1,138,110,884

 

 

1,212,191,974

 

1,158,401,576

 

 

1,158,401,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

615,211

 

754,643

 

 

96,136

 

 

2,311,401

 

1,968,168

 

 

250,813

 

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

21,130

 

(108,102

)

 

(13,771

)

 

24,084

 

(126,642

)

 

(16,138

)

Total comprehensive income

636,341

 

646,541

 

 

82,365

 

 

2,335,485

 

1,841,526

 

 

234,675

 


FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

HK$

 

HK$

 

US$

 

HK$

 

HK$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

615,211

 

754,643

 

96,136

 

2,311,401

 

1,968,168

 

250,813

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

30,879

 

51,454

 

6,555

 

64,295

 

148,705

 

18,950

Adjusted net income

646,090

 

806,097

 

102,691

 

2,375,696

 

2,116,873

 

269,763

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.

_________________

1 The number of paying clients refers to the number of clients with assets in their trading accounts with Futu.
2 The number of registered clients refers to the number of users who open one or more trading accounts with Futu.
3 The number of users refers to the number of user accounts registered with Futu.
4 The number of Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) refers to the number of average trades per day that generate commissions or fees.
5 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.


