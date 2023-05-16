U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,306.00
    -92.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,469.00
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.60
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.20
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.60
    -9.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0896
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.41
    +0.38 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7600
    -0.3050 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,038.88
    -368.06 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.70
    -3.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.80
    +7.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,842.99
    +216.65 (+0.73%)
     

Regulators ask Futu and UP Fintech to remove apps in China - sources

Reuters
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Online brokerages Futu Holdings Ltd and UP Fintech Holding Ltd will remove their apps in mainland China this week under the guidance of Chinese regulators, three sources told Reuters.

The move is part of corrective measures required by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which in December banned the two brokerages from soliciting new business from mainland investors.

The measure is negative for the brokerages' branding, but will likely have limited financial impact, as mainland investors are already barred from opening new accounts via their apps, while existing Chinese clients are not affected.

It's not clear if Hong Kong units of Chinese brokerages also need to remove their apps in China.

On December 30, the CSRC said that Tencent-backed Futu and UP Fintech - also known as "Tiger Brokers" - had conducted unlawful securities business and urged them to take corrective measures.

Futu and UP Fintech declined to comment. The CSRC didn't respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton)