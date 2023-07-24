Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shareholders have seen the share price rise 56% over three years, well in excess of the market return (35%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 4.2% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Futu Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 122% per year. The average annual share price increase of 16% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Futu Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Futu Holdings shareholders are up 4.2% for the year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 15%. At least the longer term returns (running at about 16% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Futu Holdings scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

