Futu Provides Regulatory Update in China

Futu noted that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) posted an announcement on December 30, 2022 relating to the Company’s cross-border operations in mainland China. Futu will fully cooperate with the CSRC and take all necessary measures to review its cross-border operations in mainland China and to comply with all applicable rules and regulations.

The Company will proactively seek guidance from and cooperate with the CSRC in connection with its efforts to ensure legal compliance of its business activities in mainland China. In the meantime, the Company will continue to provide high-quality services to existing clients in China and further strengthen and expand its international operations.

