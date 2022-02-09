'Futurama' is being revived again, by the grace of Hulu

Disney’s Hulu is bringing Futurama back. According to Variety , the streamer has ordered 20 new episodes of the animated series. Series creator Matt Groening will return to lead the project alongside writer and producer David X. Cohen. The entire voice cast outside of one critical player has agreed to reprise their roles. John DiMaggio hasn’t signed on to voice Bender again. The good news on that front is that Hulu is reportedly finalizing his deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

As you might imagine, Futurama’s creators are excited to return to the series. “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” Groening said.

For those counting, this latest revival will mark the fourth time the series has come back after supposedly ending. After it was canceled in 2003 following an initial four-season run on Fox, Comedy Central ordered four direct-to-DVD Futurama films. In 2008, the network re-edited those movies into what’s now considered the show’s fifth season. It then went on to fund two additional seasons that aired between 2010 and 2013. The fact it will continue on Hulu is fitting given that you’ve been able to watch all 140 episodes and four films of Futurama on the platform since 2017.

Production on the new episodes is expected to start this month. They're currently scheduled to debut sometime in 2023.