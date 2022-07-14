U.S. markets closed

The Future of Work Is Best Supported by These Top Project Management Software Providers, Say SoftwareReviews' Users

·3 min read

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Project Management Data Quadrant, identifying ten enterprise and midmarket providers as Gold Medalists in the category.

With the shifting economic and technological state in 2022, including the continued prominence of remote work, change management has become a priority for project managers, who are becoming increasingly strategic about resource planning.

Organizations are adopting a hybrid delivery approach that includes agile methodologies along with traditional waterfall projects. To support these changes, they need to adopt project management (PM) software that allows them to leverage historical data. PM software helps project managers and teams collaborate on various projects for better decision-making, automation of tasks, tracking utilization of resources and budgets, and project status updates with the project stakeholders.

"Project managers have evolved in their way of working, and so should project management software to support different types of delivery models," says Long Dam, Info-Tech Research Group principal research director and SoftwareReviews analyst. "The distributed workforce is now expecting project management tools to have an unparallel collaboration experience and the flexibility to support both iterative and incremental project lifecycles, whether using a traditional waterfall, an agile approach, or even a hybrid approach for their project delivery."

SoftwareReviews has identified the top enterprise and midmarket project management software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from 2,622 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Project Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Wrike, 8.9 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

  • Asana, 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of administration.

  • ClickUp, 8.7 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

  • Trello, 8.7 CS, ranked high for collaboration.

  • Smartsheet, 8.7 CS, ranked high for availability and quality of training.

The 2022 Midmarket Project Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Hive, 9.2 CS, ranked high for the quality of features.

  • ProProfs Project, 9.2 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

  • LiquidPlanner, 9.0 CS, ranked high for ease of integration.

  • Birdview, 8.9 CS, ranked high for vendor support.

  • Scoro, 8.9 CS, ranked for budget management.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate project management software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-work-is-best-supported-by-these-top-project-management-software-providers-say-softwarereviews-users-301587113.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

