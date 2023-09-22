The Future Of Cancer Detection: Microsoft And Paige's AI Behemoth

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making strides in healthcare as digital pathology specialist Paige aims to design the world's biggest image-based AI model for cancer detection. Implementing AI reduces the margin for error in healthcare and speeds up the process.

Groundbreaking Partnership

Earlier this month, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its partnership with Paige, a leading player in AI-powered digital pathology solutions, to develop extensive image-based artificial intelligence to detect cancer in its early stages. The AI can identify prevalent cancers as well as those that are rare and challenging to diagnose. The new AI model is the largest announced to date and is larger than other image-based AI models, according to the company.

"By combining Microsoft's world-class research and cloud infrastructure with Paige's deep expertise and large-scale data, we are creating new AI models that will enable unprecedented insights into the pathology of cancer," Microsoft Health Futures Managing Director Desney Tan said. "Unleashing the power of AI is a game changer in advancing healthcare to improve lives."

Paige's large foundation model is designed using more than 1 billion images from 500,000 pathology slides spanning various cancer categories. Its latest collaboration with Microsoft aims to take it one step further by advancing a novel AI model featuring billions of parameters by leveraging Microsoft's Azure platform.

The revolutionary model is expected to play a pivotal role in deciphering the intricacies of cancer. Once established, the AI model could become the cornerstone of clinical applications.

"Paige has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception, and by combining Microsoft's expertise and enormous compute power with Paige's deep expertise in AI, technology and digital pathology, we strongly believe we will significantly advance the state-of-the-art in cancer imaging," Paige Senior Vice President of Technology Razik Yousfi said in a press release. "Through the development of this model, we will help improve the lives of the millions of people who are affected by cancer every day."

Paige’s initial AI model, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, surpasses anything currently available. It is undergoing training using 4 million slides to detect both common and rare cancers, which can pose diagnostic challenges.

Revolutionizing The Field Of Oncology: Industry-First FDA Approval

In September 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Paige's FullFocus viewing tool, marking the "beginning of a new era in the use of computer-assisted diagnostics for pathology." It is the only company to have received FDA approval, allowing pathologists to employ its AI as a supplementary tool for prostate cancer identification.

"Paige technology already goes beyond what is humanly possible today and helps physicians deliver better cancer care with AI support. By realizing the potential of generative AI at unprecedented scale, the Paige model collaboration with Microsoft is a milestone in the history of oncology. It opens a window into the microscopic world with extraordinary fidelity, allowing for not only much higher accuracy but completely novel capabilities," Paige's Founder and Chief Scientist Thomas Fuchs said.

Many remain skeptical about AI's use in healthcare and its long-term implications, but Paige CEO Andy Moye predicts it disrupt the field of oncology. Nonetheless, innovative startups around the globe using AI to revolutionize various industries.

Long Road Ahead

Healthcare professionals and AI supporters worldwide are enthusiastic about the collaboration, but it's expected to be years before the revolutionary AI model will be rolled out for commercial use. Paige and Microsoft also could face regulatory challenges.

Concerns regarding the viability of the AI model remain, but Moye compared it to the development of the ChatGPT model, stating, "Until ChatGPT got released, no one really understood how this is going to impact their lives. I would argue this is very similar for cancer patients going forward. This is sort of a groundbreaking, land-on-the-moon kind of moment for cancer care."

