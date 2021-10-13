U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

The Future of Car Buying has Arrived in Alberta: Buy and Sell Pre-Owned Vehicles Entirely Online with Clutch

Clutch Canada Inc
·2 min read

Canada’s Original Online Car Retailer Expands to Alberta Making the Purchase of Vehicle as Quick and Easy as Ordering a Pizza

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clutch, Canada’s first and largest online car retailer, continues its national expansion by bringing its best-in-class automotive e-commerce experience to Alberta. This expansion allows Canadians living within 400 km of Calgary to seamlessly buy and sell quality pre-owned vehicles entirely online.

By visiting the Clutch website, customers in Alberta can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access a fully-digital purchasing experience that includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money back guarantee upon delivery.

“Up until now, Canadians who wanted to purchase a car have had to spend hours of valuable time either travelling between dealerships and haggling with salespeople or combing through listings pages and meeting up with strangers in parking lots,” says Nadim Kassam, General Manager of Clutch Alberta. “With Clutch, the online car buying experience guarantees convenience, competitive pricing, and transparency, all of which we’re excited to be bringing to Alberta residents”.

Albertans looking to buy and sell cars can do so in Alberta and its neighbouring province, British Columbia. The proximity between markets will give customers access to a wider range of inventory.

Knowing that price and reliability are the top priorities for Canadian buyers, Clutch offers high-quality certified vehicles at competitive prices. Each car goes through a rigorous 210-point inspection to ensure reliability. By removing the overhead costs that come with the traditional dealership model, such as the showrooms and salespeople, Clutch can price their cars competitively.

Clutch also serves Canadians living in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. For more information on buying and selling pre-owned vehicles online, visit clutch.ca.

About Clutch:
Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money back guarantee. Clutch is headquartered in Toronto and services Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island.. To learn more about Clutch visit clutch.ca.

For further information please contact Laura Gannon at laura@pomppr.com.


